Watch: Michael Jordan shuts up a courtside heckler in his playing days, as fans draw immediate comparison with LeBron James

The NBA world compares LeBron James and Michael Jordan at nearly every turn. And the comparison happened again after James recently got two fans thrown out of a game, and then a video resurfaced on Twitter of how Jordan dealt with a heckling fan compared to how James did so.

The Jordan Rules @Rules23Jordan

#NBA

#BullsNation Michael Jordan shuts up a heckler. (Courtside fan video, Bulls vs Cavs) It's the 4th game of the season in 1995/96 Michael Jordan shuts up a heckler. (Courtside fan video, Bulls vs Cavs) It's the 4th game of the season in 1995/96#NBA #BullsNation https://t.co/HvcVAV6aLa

Jordan didn’t directly go at the fan but used the comments to spark something within himself. Jordan went on to dominate the fan’s favorite team and silence the heckler.

The comparison isn't even, however, considering that inappropriate comments were reportedly made to James. The two fans at the Indiana Pacers game Wednesday night reportedly yelled at James, wishing that his 17-year-old son would die in a car crash. Jordan's heckler was making fun of his shows, which does not compare to what James endured hearing.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LEBRON JAMES NO WAY



LEBRON JAMES NO WAY https://t.co/bdoics1tmr

James still silenced the Indiana Pacers fans after hitting game-clinching 3-pointers over Indiana players in a 124-116 overtime win. James had a season-high 39 points.

Even though James and Jordan handled the hecklers differently, they still were the difference in helping their teams win.

Why is LeBron James always compared to Michael Jordan?

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James taking a turn around jumper

James and Jordan are frequently compared to each other, because they are two of the best players to play in the NBA. James, in his 19th season, has won four NBA titles and been the MVP four times. Jordan played 15 seasons, winning the NBA title six times and being named MVP five times.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Michael Jordan highlights never get old. 🐐



Michael Jordan highlights never get old. 🐐 https://t.co/rORHuaTaWY

Both took the NBA to new heights and became global superstars. Because James came after Jordan, while in high school, he drew comparisons because he was so good at such a young age.

The two are hard to compare for several reasons. They played in different eras and are completely different players. Jordan was the most skilled player in the league, a 10-time scoring champ who was also on the NBA's All-Defensive Team nine times. James, on the NBA's All-Defensive Team six times and its scoring champ once, can dominate as a physical specimen in a league moving away from physicality.

Jordan's and James’ playing styles are also different. Even though Jordan can create for others, he was a pure scorer first with a killer instinct. In contrast, James fell more in line with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson as a tall point guard who could create for others while also scoring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

James and Jordan will always be linked together no matter what. The question of who is better will always be one of basketball's greatest arguments. Because they are different players, it's hard to find an end to the comparison.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein