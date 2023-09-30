On January 5, every year, the NBA allows teams to sign players especially free agents from the G-league or NBA veterans to sign a short-term deal. This contract can last for either three games or 10 days, whichever is longer. The NBA allows the teams to exercise a 10-day contract in case of injuries or suspensions or a need to fill a roster spot.

The 10-day contract allows veteran free-agent players and players from the G-league to showcase and impress the team with their skills. If the player impresses the team with his skills, then the team can either give him a contract deal or give him a second 10-day contract.

The same team is not allowed to offer more than two 10-day contracts to the same player unless it is a hardship 10-day contract. A hardship 10-day contract is different from the standard 10-day contract in terms of roster positions and salary cap. However, both contracts are similar for players.

A hardship 10-day contract can be used even outside the trade window since it is due to injury or illness. Whereas, the standard deals are given in order for the teams to fill their remaining roster spots. Moreover, in contrast to hardship deals, standard deals are included in the team salary for cap and tax purposes.

The salary of the players in the 10-day contract can range from $61,000 to $175,000. The salary of these players depends on their experience and their prior achievements in the league. Moreover, the league reimburses the salary to the team if they have signed a veteran player with three or more years of experience for a 10-day contract.

NBA players who have signed 10-day contracts this season or last season

Gorgui Dieng, Joe Wieskamp, and Sterling Brown signed 10–day contracts with NBA teams last season. Of these, Dieng and Wieskamp were able to sign deals with NBA teams following their 10-day contracts.

#1 Gorgui Dieng, San Antonio Spurs

After signing a contract with the San Antonio Spurs on July 5, 2022, Gorgui Dieng was waived by the team shortly after on January 5, 2023. However, he got a call back again on January 8 and signed his first 10-day contract with the team. He signed his second 10-day contract with Spurs on January 20. Eventually, on February 10, Dieng signed with the Spurs for the remainder of the season.

#2 Joe Wieskamp, Toronto Raptors

Joe Wieskamp signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on January 7, 2023. He signed his second 10-day contract with the team on January 17. On January 19, in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he scored nine points and shot three for three from the 3-point line. After signing a multi-year contract with the Raptors on February 11, he was waived by the team on July 17. Eventually, Wieskamp signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks on August 2023.

#3 Sterling Brown, Los Angeles Lakers

Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on January 6, 2023. He appeared in a total of four games for the Lakers and averaged six minutes on the floor through the stretch. He didn’t score any points. He re-signed with Raptors after his contract with the Lakers was over.