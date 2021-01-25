What channel is LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning champions LA Lakers will take on the in-form Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. I

t will be a special game for LA Lakers star LeBron James as he return to the arena, where he helped Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship.

Defending champions currently have a 13-4 record, which has them tied with the LA Clippers tat the top of the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Cavs are 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 8-8 record.

LA Lakers Team News

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have listed their star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James as probable for this game. Both stars reportedly have ankle issues, but fans can expect them to start in this important fixture, considering they started the last game despite having a similar status.

Kostas Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with a knee injury, and Jared Dudley will be missing the match due to a calf problem. Head coach Frank Vogel is expected to have all other players available for this game.

Injured- Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

After facing a flurry of injuries in the last couple of weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been blessed with some good luck lately. Veteran power forward Kevin Love is expected to be out again due to a calf issue, while Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova continues to miss games because of a back injury.

Larry Nance Jr. will take Love's place in the starting lineup, with JB Bickerstaff looking to spoil LeBron James' homecoming.

Injured- Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game start?

USA - Monday, January 25th, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India- Tuesday, January 26th, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Local telecast of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports Ohio. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

