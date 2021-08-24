What is Dell Curry's net worth as of August 2021? Here's how Stephen Curry's father makes his money

Dell Curry, the former Charlotte Hornets player, is in the news headlines for reasons other than his NBA legacy. According to reliable reports, Dell and Sonya Curry are getting divorced after 33 years of marriage. The two met as student-athletes at Virginia Tech and married in 1988.

As per the confirmed reports, Sonya applied for a divorce. In an interview with People, this is what she had to say:

Sonya Curry: After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness

This comes as a shocking surprise for fans and avid Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers followers. The duo have been an NBA power couple, appearing in most of their sons Stephen Curry and Seth Curry's games.

Dell Curry's net worth as of August 2021

Dell Curry played professional basketball until 2001-02 and drew $2.1 million as his final season salary. Papa Curry was a prolific shooter and is still the second highest scorer for the Hornets, behind only Kemba Walker.

According to Richest, Dell's net worth as of August 2021 is $16.6 million. Most of his income came from playing in the NBA league. He was drafted into the league in 1987 by the Utah Jazz as their 15th overall pick.

How Stephen Curry's father makes his money

Dell Curry then went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. The father of one of the best shooters ever to play basketball was also a brilliant player. He won the 1993-94 Sixth Man Award while playing for the Hornets.

He averaged 11.7 points per game by the end of his career. Dell Curry, a lethal free throw shooter, averaged 84 percent from the free throw line in his 16 seasons in the NBA.

Most of the former Raptors player's earnings came from his basketball career. He was also the assistant coach for the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Bobcats and has launched multiple charities with his soon-to-be ex-wife Sonya Curry.

