What is Dirk Nowitzki's net worth? Closer look at former NBA champion's career earnings, salary and more

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best international basketball players in NBA history. Born in Germany, the special advisor for the Dallas Mavericks is also one of the wealthiest players in the NBA in terms of career earnings. In 2023, his net worth is valued at $140 million.

Nowitzki had a Hall of Fame career and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023. The Dallas Mavericks legend was drafted 9th in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bucks traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, making it the best trade in Mavericks history.

In his 21 years of NBA career, Nowitzki made $251.6 million in salaries alone, as per Spotrac. He signed a three-year $4.7 million contract with Dallas in 1999. Next year, Dallas exercised a $2.15 million option, and in 2001, they signed Dirk for a four-year $48 million rookie scale extension. In September 2006, after an NBA Finals loss to the Miami Heat, Nowitzki signed a five-year $90.8 million veteran extension with the Mavericks.

He again signed a four-year $80 million contract extension with Dallas in July 2010. After winning the only championship for the Mavericks against the Miami Heat, the Mavs signed the veteran player to a three-year $25 million contract.

After declining the $8.69 million option with the Mavs, Dallas signed him for a one-year $25 million contract in 2016. Since 2017, Nowitzki has signed a one-year $5 million with the team until he retired in 2020.

Moreover, the 14-time NBA All-Star earns money with his Nike endorsement deal, his only known deal. Nowitzki also owns a $5.75 million 11,000-square-foot mansion in North Dallas in Preston Hollow.

Dirk Nowitzki shares Dennis Rodman's missing Mavericks’ film session

Dennis Rodman had an influence and fame in the NBA unlike anyone, and Dirk Nowitzki was one of his fans. In the 1999-2000 season, when Rodman joined the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk and his teammates looked forward to sharing the court with the four-time NBA champion.

However, what came next was nothing that Nowitzki had imagined. Dirk shared the insane story of Rodman on the All The Smoke podcast.

(0:50) "So first game, we have Dennis Rodman," Nowitzki said. "We're all kind of excited he's starting. 40-minute rolls around. He gets up, Nell's about to start the film, Rodman gets up and goes take a shower. He comes back, he didn't see the video, he doesn't know the coverages. He missed all the pre-game meetings before the game."

Rodman was considered notorious around the league. He only played 12 games for the Mavericks that season and eventually retired.