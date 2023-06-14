What are the top 5 NBA offseason predictions?

With the Denver Nuggets securing the NBA title on Monday night, the offseason is officially underway. The early rounds of the playoffs already saw several dominoes fall and this year's offseason is expected to be full of action from start to finish.

A lot of changes are on the horizon heading into the NBA offseason. Several teams have hired new head coaches. This list includes the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

These teams are also expected to make adjustments to their roster to fit their new systems.

Rumors are a staple in the offseason. With the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place on June 22 and the free agency window opening shortly after, we can expect a significant amount of action early in the offseason.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the top five NBA offseason predictions.

#1 Damian Lillard expresses interest in joining the Miami Heat in the NBA offseason

One of the most interesting storylines to follow heading into the offseason will be Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Although Lillard has been loyal to the franchise and remained with the side throughout his career, the superstar may be looking at a change in scenery. The 32-year-old is running out of time to win a championship and recently stated that he doesn't want to be part of another rebuild in Portland.

"Dame Time" has been linked to a few teams in the case of a potential trade. He expressed during an interview that the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets piqued his interest.

However, Lillard had a preference for the Heat due to his friendship with their starting center Bam Adebayo. Miami could also do with a shooter of his caliber given their struggles against the Denver Nuggets.

While this is primarily a hypothetical, Damian Lillard has sparked a lot of narratives with his comments. The onus has now been placed upon the Trail Blazers to form a competitive roster to retain Lillard. Portland has its work cut out and it will be interesting to see what path they take in the offseason.

#2 Steve Kerr may leave the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are already in a bit of a transition period with general manager Bob Myers' departure from the franchise this year's NBA offseason. However, this may just be the first of several changes within the organization.

There are some rumors which suggest that Warriors coach Steve Kerr could leave the franchise in the near future.

The most common trend, in the eyes of many, sees Kerr taking over from Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Kerr, who spent a lot of time as a player and a coach with the Spurs, is viewed as the heir to Popovich's position with the team.

Popovich is also in the last leg of his coaching career. While the expectation is that he will retire soon, the San Antonio Spurs may see him stick around if they land leading 2023 draft prospect Victor Wembanyama.

In such a scenario, Kerr may stay on with the Warriors for a bit longer, but this is certainly a storyline to keep an eye on.

#3 Karl-Anthony Towns likely to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also likely to make some moves this offseason.

An underwhelming regular season was followed by a disappointing end to their postseason run in the first round at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. As a result, the Timberwolves definitely need to return to the drawing board.

Pairing Rudy Gobert up with Karl-Anthony Towns has not worked wonders, with the team still suspect on defense and over-reliant on Anthony Edwards on offense. Considering the insane amount of money the organization is paying to their frontcourt pair, the Timberwolves would be wise to make a change.

In this regard, Towns boasts a relatively higher trade value compared to his big man counterpart. Minnesota seem to be placing an emphasis upon building around Edwards. As a result, the Timberwolves may just pull the trigger on a trade for Towns this NBA offseason itself.

#4 LeBron James will return to the LA Lakers

A huge storyline heading into the NBA offseason involves the doubts surrounding LeBron James' return to the league next season. James hinted at retirement following the LA Lakers' Western Conference Finals sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

Considering the wear and tear on James' body after 20 years of playing at a high level, he has a lot to take into consideration before returning for another campaign. However, the general consensus is that the superstar will be back in a Lakers uniform for training camp.

The reasoning is a little suspect as it has to do with James' frustration after losing in the conference finals.

"King James" has also spoken previously about wanting to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA. Some have stated that hinting at retirement was LeBron James' way of telling the Lakers management to push for another superstar.

Overall, LA could be looking at an interesting offseason as well.

#5 Ja Morant likely to face major suspension

Probably the most anticipated event in the NBA offseason is the verdict on the Ja Morant situation. Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies last month for seemingly flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video. He previously received an eight-game suspension from the NBA for a similar incident in a night club.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would announce its decision on the situation after the results of the finals. With the Denver Nuggets winning the championship earlier this week, we are likely to learn of the consequences Morant will face for his actions soon.

There was no doubt that Morant would be punished, but the NBA hasn't hinted at the nature of his penalty so far. The general consensus around the league is that Morant should be dealt a hefty penalty on par with a long suspension.

Ja Morant has been caught violating NBA moral guidelines on multiple occasions. and seems to be due a suspension of this nature. The duration of the same should be made clear soon enough.

