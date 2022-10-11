When did Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' come out? How to cop the popular sneakers and other details

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" shoes are back in stores! These retro shoes were first released in 1988, during Michael Jordan's rise to stardom, and basketball fans from all around the world can purchase them once again.

These shoes have made an impact, not only on the basketball floor, but also in the streets, which is why they've become so popular. In 2022, the retro shoes can be purchased from many retailers. They also come in many different sizes, from toddler to adult.

This article will explain when Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" came out and where you can purchase them. It will also reveal some interesting details regarding the popular shoes.

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" were re-released in September 2022

Jordan sneakers are very popular all over the world (Image via Getty Images)

Air Jordan 3 shoes were first released in 1988. The sneakers had four different colorways: White Cement, Black Cement, True Blue, and Fire Red. Every colorway was incredible, but the "Fire Red" colorway stood out the most.

This colorway is special because it includes the colors of the Chicago Bulls. The first two colorways are simple white and black, while the third one is blue, which has nothing to do with the Bulls.

After 34 years of existence, Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" shoes were finally re-released on September 10, 2022. The popular retro shoes can be purchased from several retailers or from Nike's official website.

The "Fire Red" colorway of the shoes has Chicago Bulls colors (Image via Nike)

Due to the high demand and the popularity of the shoes, they are currently sold out in many places, so consider yourself lucky if you get your hands on them soon!

The adult size of sneakers costs $210, while Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" shoes for kids cost $150.

The history of popular sneakers

Michael Jordan's sneakers have been very popular for more than three decades (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 1988, Michael Jordan was one of the best players in the NBA. He was only in his fourth professional season, yet he led the league with 35 points per game. Despite his incredible scoring, MJ also established himself as an amazing two-way player.

Jordan's sneakers were selling like hot cakes and Air Jordan 3 shoes became an instant classic. MJ's first-ever sneakers were released in 1985, but the third generation of shoes was the first one that featured the Jumpmap logo on the tongue.

The logo has become iconic, and Jordan Brand has become one of the most popular shoe brands in the entire world. Thanks to his shoes, the six-time NBA champion has a net worth of around two billion dollars in 2022, which is impressive.

His shoes have been extremely popular for more than three decades and we can expect even more re-releases of Jordan's retro shoes in the future. In the meantime, there is a new colorway for Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers coming out soon!

