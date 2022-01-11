"When will it stop??" - LeBron James expresses frustration at a video featuring Max Kellerman taking about Tom Brady's decline

LeBron James is disappointed. The 37-year-old LA Lakers superstar is disappointed by the treatment meted out to NFL star quarterback Tom Brady despite the latter putting up superlative performances at age 44. He, in particular, took offense at Max Kellerman's, host of ESPN's First Take, repeated takedown of Brady.

In an Instagram story posted on his account a few hours ago, LeBron shared an image of a 2016 video of Kellerman throwing shade at Brady. The 17-time NBA All-Star captioned the image with the words:

"When will it stop?? Never!! Cause hot take hate simply sells."

Kellerman, like many others in the media, has continuously predicted Tom Brady's decline, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has repeatedly proved them wrong. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with his former team, the New England Patriots, and one title with his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Expect the unexpected from greatness," says LeBron James about Tom Brady's stellar touchdown record

LeBron James wasn't done showing his support for Tom Brady, though. In the very next Instagram story he shared on his account, he shared an image of Tom Brady giving his touchdown passes for the 2021-22 season. Brady, at age 44, has 45 touchdown passes, the most by any NFL player this season. He rightfully captioned the image with the words:

"I Love It!!!! Expect the unexpected from greatness."

LeBron himself is in his 19th NBA season. Despite the heavy mileage his body has gone through, he is putting up MVP-caliber numbers for the Lakers this season. In the Lakers' last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he went past Oscar Robertson to take control of seventh position on the NBA's all-time assists list. He is now the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 in points scored (3rd), assists (7th) and steals (10th).

He is averaging 28.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.6 apg and 1.7 spg for the Lakers this season. His scoring average for the 2021-22 campaign is his fourth highest scoring output in 19 seasons and the most he has averaged since the 2009-10 NBA season.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has also posted 10 30-plus point games in the last 11 contests he has played for the Lakers. His season-high of 43 points also came during this stretch, against the Portland Trail Blazers on 31 December 2021.

Edited by S Chowdhury