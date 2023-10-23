When will Joel Embiid become a free agent? Looking at MVP's future in league

Imagining Joel Embiid without the Philadelphia 76ers is not easy and the same goes vice-versa. In the last few years, it has been Embiid who put the 76ers among the elite teams. However, the player is under contract with the team until 2026-27. There are reports that teams across the league are already eyeing for the 2023 MVP once he is a free agent.

Joel Embiid signed a hefty four-year $213 million contract with the 76ers in 2022 and on average, his contract earns him $52 million each season. Looking at the circumstances unfolding in Philadelphia, there are questions circulating about the star player’s satisfaction with the management.

He is 29 years old and has yet to make a single trip to the NBA Finals. In terms of pairing him with star players, the front office has left no stone unturned. They signed Jimmy Butler, who left for the Miami Heat. The James Harden saga is not even close to coming to an end and Embiid finds himself entangled in the drama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Damian Lillard joined Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Milwaukee Bucks, there is no doubt that Joel Embiid is having to wonder eyes. He wants to win a championship in Philadelphia and perhaps the 76ers have just one asset in Tyrese Maxey. If Maxey develops to a star level, Embiid still would have a chance in the city.

Moreover, in 2024, the 76ers would have massive cap space. The team could use it to sign a star player alongside Embiid. It would give them a chance to lure him into signing a new contract and possibly winning a championship for the team.

Joel Embiid and 76ers' fate in 2023-24 season

A lot of what happens in Philadelphia and how far they go into the season depends on two factors — what James Harden decides about his future with the team and the level of improvement Maxey shows in the coming months. If Harden comes back to play, the 76ers are one of the favorites to come out of the East.

Tyrese Maxey has already shown that he can create his own shot and keep the score going even in the absence of Embiid. He is one of only a few players who have shot over 40% from the three-point line and that too in a high volume.

Joel Embiid has already said that he likes the new system under Nick Nurse. Apparently, Embiid did not like Doc Rivers’ style of gameplay where he had to take the majority of the offensive responsibility. If Philly is able to acquire at least one more star player on the roster, they could change the fate of the Eastern Conference in a bit.