Where & How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: TV Channel List, Online Live Stream Details & Start Time

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks is one of five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams since their overtime thriller on Dec. 27, 2022 in Dallas. Let's look at the viewing details of the game including the TV channel list, online live stream details and start time.

Dallas swept the two-game series last season, but the Knicks have won six of the last 10 matchups since Nov. 2, 2018. Their last game was an improbable come-from-behind win by the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic forcing overtime with a miracle shot.

Thursday's game is also the 85th time the two franchises have met in the regular season dating back to their first ever encounter on Dec. 30, 1980. The Mavericks are slightly ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 44-40.

The game will also mark Jalen Brunson's first game back in Dallas since he missed last season's matchup at the American Airlines Center due to an injury.

When and where is New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks?

Game Day: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Start Time: 8:30 PM ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: Last-minute tickets are available on Vivid Seats.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks?

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center can be watched in a variety of ways. Fans can buy tickets before the game, while others can tune in to their television channels, radio stations or live streaming platforms.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks TV Channel List

New York Knicks fans can watch the game via the MSG Network through their cable provider. Those without cable access can register or sign up for MSG+ and pay three ways – buy the game for $9.99, a monthly subscription of $29.99 and an annual payment of $309.99.

Meanwhile, local Dallas Mavericks can easily watch the matchup on Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas. Call your local cable providers to gain access to the channel.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Radio Channel

The game is also accessible to radio users across the United States via SiriusXM97.1 FM. Local fans can also listen to the game on KFZO 99.1 FM in the Dallas Area and ESPN NY 98.7 in New York.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Online Live Streaming Details

Thursday's game is also available through several online live streaming options. The first one is through NBA League Pass, which offers a seven-day free trial period. Fans can also subscribe to NBA League Pass for $13.99 per month or $89.99 for the entire season.

Other live streaming options include Fubo TV which can cost $32.99 per month to $94.99 per month depending on the sports plan. Bally Sports SouthWest users can also stream via Direct TV.

