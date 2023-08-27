Which former Pistons player is top-10 draft pick? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 27

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 60th day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells. We'll be trying to find the solution to this puzzle.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 27 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 – Player who was selected in the Top 10 of the Rookie Draft and played for the New York Knicks

Cell 2 – Player who was a Top 10 rookie pick and played for the Detroit Pistons

Cell 3 – A Top 10 rookie selection who was not able to win an NBA title

Cell 4 – Player who played for the Knicks but lost in the NBA Finals

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Pistons but fell short in the NBA Finals

Cell 6 – Player who lost in the NBA lost and ended his career with zero rings

Cell 7 – Player who played for the Knicks and was inducted in the Hall of Fame

Cell 8 – Player who is a Hall of Famer and played for the Pistons

Cell 9 – Player who went to the Hall of Fame but had zero NBA rings

Answers to the August 27 NBA Crossover Grid

Jordan Hill is not a bad answer for Cell 1. He was selected eighth overall by the Knicks in the 2009 draft.

A popular answer, however, could be Kristaps Porzingis, who was selected fourth overall in the 2015 draft and was a one-time NBA All-Star in his three years with the Knicks. He has since moved to other teams, playing for Dallas, Washington, and now Boston.

Brandon Knight (2011) is a good choice for Cell 2, as he is one of the recent Detroit players selected in the Top 10.

But a gem of an answer would be Grant Hill, who was picked overall by the Pistons in the 1994 draft and ended up winning co-rookie of the year honors along with Jason Kidd of Dallas. Injuries, however, hampered Hill’s career after his All-Star seasons in Detroit.

Jarvis Hayes fits the bill for Cell 3. He was selected 10th overall in 2003 by the Washington Wizards and ended up with zero NBA rings. League history, however, is littered with players like these. Among the notables were Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, Chris Webber, and Penny Hardaway.

For Cell 4, Greg Anthony sure fits it. The top answer, however, is Ewing, who made two trips to the NBA Finals with the Knicks but lost both times.

Adrian Dantley is fitting for Cell 5. He was part of the Pistons team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1988 NBA Finals. Other possible answers could be Derrick Coleman and Antonio McDyess, who were part of the team that lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2005 NBA Finals.

Derek Harper is a good answer for Cell 6, having played for the Knicks, who lost in the 1995 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets and ended his career with zero rings. Other possible answers could be Ewing, Barkley, Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and John Stockton, among others.

Cell 7 has Bill Bradley as a solid answer, having had a stellar career with the Knicks, including winning two NBA titles. New York is brimming with Hall-of-Famers like Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and Ewing, who are also great answers.

George Yardley played for the Pistons in the 1950s and was a Hall of Fame inductee in 1996. He is good for Cell 8.

Having European legend Arvydas Sabonis, who played with the Portland Trail Blazers late in his career, is not totally out of left field for Cell 9. He was a Hall of Fame inductee in 2011 but had zero NBA rings.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed August 27 NBA Crossover Grid

