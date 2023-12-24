Which NBA team has lost most consecutive games? Record explored as Detroit Pistons lose 26 in a row

The Detroit Pistons lost their 26th straight game on Saturday, tying the longest losing streak in a single season and moving closer to the record 28 overall losing streak in league history.

The Motor City team fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 126-115, keeping itself winless since Oct. 28. It thrust the Pistons to a tie for the most losses in a season with the 2010–11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013–14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The 26th straight defeat is just two shy of the record 28 consecutive losses the Sixers had from late the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid was already part of the 2014-15 Sixers as a rookie but he missed the entire season, which saw the team finish with an 18-64 record, because of a right foot injury. It finished its campaign with 10 straight losses.

The following season, they opened their campaign with 18 straight defeats, with Embiid also sitting the season with a leg injury.

Philadelphia broke its losing streak by defeating the LA Lakers, 103-91, on Dec. 1, 2015, in the late great Kobe Bryant’s final game in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Detroit Pistons’ next two games are a game against the Nets at home on Tuesday and a road game versus the Boston Celtics on Thursday, where they will try to end a harrowing stretch in their campaign and avoid a not-so-flattering place in NBA history.

Detroit Pistons admit losing skid tough to swallow

The Detroit Pistons on Saturday tied one of the worst stretches in league history by losing their 26th straight game this season and their players just do not like the feeling.

Detroit fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 126-115, to tie the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most consecutive losses in a season and two shy of the record overall of 28 consecutive losses the Sixers had from late in the 2014-15 season through early in 2015-16.

The Pistons were in the game early in the second half of their road game against the Nets until the home team went on a 15-0 run to build a 21-point lead, which the visitors could not recover from.

Following the game, Pistons players spoke about the ongoing skid they are in.

"’None of us went through this, ever. This is the hardest thing probably all of us went through, especially being in the pros,’ said center Isaiah Stewart."

For his part, Cade Cunningham said, "Everybody wants to win, everybody hates losing, so it's hard. We've got to be realistic as well. Can't just keep saying the same things over and over, like we'll get the next one. There has to be like a plan of action, so we're just trying to figure that out."

Jaden Ivey led the Detroit Pistons against the Nets with 23 points, with Cunningham adding 22 and Stewart adding 19 points.