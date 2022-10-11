Who is Laticia Rolle and how is she related to Shaquille O'Neal? Here are all the details 

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history. During his impressive basketball career, the big man won four championship rings and was named an All-Star 15 times.

O'Neal's private life has also been interesting. The Hall of Famer was married to Shaunie O'Neal for less than a decade. He's also dated Nicole Alexander, a reality TV star, and Laticia Rolle, a model.

This article will reveal everything we know about Laticia Rolle and her relationship with Shaquille O'Neal. The two were together for four years, and their relationship began after the big man retired from the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal and Laticia Rolle began dating in 2014

O'Neal's last NBA game was in 2011 for the Boston Celtics. The big man was 39, and it was evident he didn't have much left in his tank. The Miami Heat eliminated the Celtics in the playoffs, which was the end of his career.

During this time, Shaquille O'Neal dated Nicole Alexander. The two began dating in 2010, but their relationship ended in August 2012, shortly after O'Neal's retirement.

The former NBA player began dating Laticia Rolle in early 2014. Rolle is a model who has thousands of followers on her Instagram profile. She's also a big fan of basketball.

Laticia is more than a model. She also has experience with content writing and has worked in marketing and advertising. Rolle graduated from Eckerd College, Florida, and was also a podcaster.

Rolle also played basketball in high school and college. She was born and raised in Gardner, Massachusetts. This city is where she and Shaquille O'Neal decided to host the Rolle All-Star Basketball Clinic.

“Basketball was always my first love,” Rolle said in 2017. “I love giving back, Shaquille loves giving back, and I said, ‘Let’s do something we both love. Let’s try a basketball clinic.'"

It appears that Shaquille O'Neal and Laticia Rolle were engaged at one point in 2017. The model showed off a diamond ring in a 2017 Instagram post. The post also had a photo of her and the basketball legend.

Their relationship did not last much longer after that.

The breakup

Shaquille O'Neal and Laticia Rolle tried to keep their relationship private. No one knows exactly when they broke up. However, it appears that it happened sometime around March 2018.

Their relationship did not go well, so they decided to split. At this point, the model deleted all of the photos with Shaq from her Instagram profile.

Not even a year later, O'Neal began dating Annie Ilonzeh, an actress. They have been together since.

