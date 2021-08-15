Who is the NBA leader in most missed shots? We take a look at the top 5 featuring LeBron James, Karl Malone, and more

To be a great NBA player, having short memories is essential. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most points scored in the league's history; however, he is also among the top ten on this list.

Missing shots can be devastating as superstars come under heavy fire, especially if the team loses. The ability to rise above and continue to work on delivering the goods night after night is what makes superstars in the NBA.

It is impossible to be perfect from the field throughout one's career that lasts years. Fatigue, tight defense and, on occasion, anxiety are factors that affect players in the NBA on any given night.

While players are expected to consistently stay productive, the best they can do is take higher percentage shots and continue to practice. Some of the biggest names in NBA history have ridiculous amounts of missed shots, but it did not define their careers. As Michael Jordan once said, "I have failed over and over again in life, and that's why I succeed."

Although every player in the NBA is guilty of missing shots almost every night, let's look at the top five in the league's history.

#5 Karl Malone - 12,682 missed shots

Karl Malone

Karl Malone is an Utah Jazz legend, as he spent 18 of his 19 seasons in the NBA at Salt Lake City. His era was the most successful in franchise history.

All-Time Scorers for Each NBA Franchise Ranked:



1. UTA Karl Malone (36,374)

2. LAL Kobe Bryant (33,643)

3. DAL Dirk Nowitzki (31,560)

4. CHI Michael Jordan (29,277)

5. HOU Hakeem Olajuwon (26,511)

6. SAS Tim Duncan (26,496)

7. BOS John Havlicek (26,395) pic.twitter.com/mqyaSF2e7e — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 11, 2021

Although Malone missed 12,682 shots throughout his career, he is ranked second on the all-time points leaders (36,928) standings. He benefitted greatly from his partnership with John Stockton, the NBA's all-time assists leader.

The Louisiana Tech graduate averaged 25 points and 10.1 rebounds in his entire career while shooting 51.6% from the field. He won the NBA MVP award twice and has his N0. 32 jersey hanging in the Jazz' rafters.

#4 LeBron James - 12,701 missed shots

LeBron James

LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, and he has since then played at the highest level. He is the only active NBA player on this list, which suggests that there is a chance he will move up the list.

While that is not an entirely good thing, it is indisputable. In a bid to get on the scoresheet and, in some cases, bail out his teammates, he will undoubtedly miss some shots.

Active points leaders:



LeBron James - 35,367

Carmelo Anthony - 27,370

Kevin Durant - 23,883

James Harden - 22,045

Russell Westbrook - 21,857

Chris Paul - 19,978

Dwight Howard - 19,113

Stephen Curry - 18,434

DeMar DeRozan - 17,751

Rudy Gay - 16,903 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 14, 2021

The Akron native is third on the NBA's all-time points leaders list and is within range to overtake Malone. We will be seeing more of LeBron in the NBA as he is approaching 37. His top-of-the-line fitness routine and desire to play with his son in the NBA might see him stay active until at least the 2024 season.

