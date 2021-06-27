Who is Scottie Barnes? Looking at the Florida State prospect who could be a top-5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

Scottie Barnes is one of the most scouted prospects entering the 2021 NBA Draft and is a consensus five-star recruit.

He is expected to crack the top ten of the first round and is widely compared with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, a defense-first player with playmaking prowess who is a decent jumper away from All-Star potential. Barnes is also an active rebounder and passer with the ultimate leadership and teammate-first attitude.

Scottie Barnes was one of the players invited for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine held a few days ago. He broke the max vertical combine record and is now the talk of the league.

Florida State's Scottie Barnes has been here on the sidelines of the NBA Combine all day. Super vocal supporting his teammate Raiquan Gray right now and encouraging everyone in both games. Can't find anyone who will say a bad word about Scottie as a teammate/competitor/person.

How is Scottie Barnes' game?

Scottie Barnes is one of the best defenders in the 2021 NBA draft class. He is an elite defender and at 6' 7", he has shown versatility in defending multiple positions.

Although he is tall, he plays as a guard and can be trouble for opposing guards and wings. Florida State utilized his full capabilities as a defender. They used him against ball handlers, on the low post against bigs and also as a rim-protector in the zone-defense setting.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote about Scottie Barnes' defensive prowess, saying:

"At worst, he’ll be a good defender; at best, he will win defensive accolades throughout his career."

He has a great physical profile, with long arms and a bulky frame. He is quick enough to be at the right position at the right time in defense.

Scottie Barnes is the ultimate leader, competitor and hustler who sets the tone for games. He crashes the offensive glass, races the floor in transition and also runs back first in defense to break the opposition's transition opportunities. Given his versatility, he is great both on and off the ball and is comfortable switching in the pick-and-roll.

Scottie Barnes (#4) of the Florida State Seminoles

On the offensive side of the ball, as mentioned earlier, Barnes is a pass-first type of player.

Despite his height, the 6' 7" Barnes played point guard for the Florida State Seminoles. He pushes the ball in transition and often makes the correct passes in the half-court setting. Barnes has the ability to make both long and short-range passes and is a threat out of dribble handoffs and pick-and-rolls. He finds the open shooter and also comfortably throws a lob at a running big man.

Scottie Barnes has to improve his scoring and shooting, though. He has a shaky jump shot, and his mechanics certainly need to improve or change. Many believe his playmaking won't be as effective because he won't be perceived as a scoring threat. Barnes doesn't even like attempting three-pointers, even a catch-and-shoot shot with his feet set still, as he is primarily an inside scorer. However, he does lack the basic skills to evade and break down defenders.

Nevertheless, Scottie Barnes excels when he takes long strides to the rim and extends for layups. Often called a freight train in the open court, Barnes certainly needs to improve his scoring. He even lacks a decent post game in offense.

Scottie Barnes can certainly be a Draymond Green-type player for an NBA team, though.

How was Scottie Barnes at Florida State, and what are his chances in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Scottie Barnes of the Florida State Seminoles

Scottie Barnes played 24 games in the 2020-21 season for the Florida State Seminoles as a freshman and started seven of them. He led the team in points, assists and rebounds in several games over the year and led the team to a 14-3 start. They ended the season with an 18-7 record and lost to the 1st-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet Sixteen.

Scottie Barnes was named in the third team All-ACC (All-Atlantic Coast Conference) and was awarded the ACC Sixth Man of the Year along with the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021.

He averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in the 2020-21 season. Barnes shot 50% from the field, including 56% on twos and 27% on threes. However, he needs to improve his free-throw shooting if he intends to be the primary ball-handler in the NBA. He is currently shooting 62% from the charity stripe.

Scottie Barnes buzz is increasing every day.



Broke the max vertical combine record. 4th best athletic score for a wing since 2000.



Ford, Schmitz & Hollinger have him top 4.



OKC wanted a top 5 pick cause this was a 5 player draft.



Maybe OKC got the #6 pick in a 6 player draft. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 24, 2021

Scottie Barnes also has three gold medals representing the United States of America. He won the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship, 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Barnes is expected to go 6th in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, which puts him in the lap of the OKC Thunder. He has impressed a lot of teams in the NBA combine, and he is certainly trending upwards, so don't be surprised if a franchise manages to steal him in the top five as well.

However, as of this moment, The Ringer's and ESPN's mock drafts both have the Thunder selecting Barnes at sixth.

