Who is Tiana White and how is she related to Zion Williamson? All you need to know

Tiana White used to be one of the most important people in Zion Williamson's life. Since entering the NBA in 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has met a lot of new people. However, Tiana has been with him for a long time and has supported him.

Williamson is one of the brightest stars in the league. He is extremely skilled and fans cannot wait to see him dominate on the court once again. Due to his popularity, he hasn't been able to hide his private life from the public.

This article will reveal everything we know about Tiana White and how she is related to Zion Williamson.

Tiana White and Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and Tiana White met in 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

In 2018, Zion Williamson was one of the best basketball prospects in the entire world. Due to his perfect combination of size, strength, and speed, the forward is poised to have a successful NBA career.

A year before getting drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion and Tiana White appeared on Instagram Live. This is where they revealed their relationship with the rest of the world.

During the live stream, the basketball player was asked if he had a girlfriend, to which he answered with, "Do I?" This is when Tiana White revealed that she was his girlfriend. Here is what she said:

“If you say no, you no longer do.”

Zion Williamson and Tiana White broke up their relationship (Image via Getty Images)

It appears that the two started dating during their time at Spartanburg Day High School. Tiana played for the school's volleyball team and was also a cheerleader.

Unfortunately, Zion and Tiana broke up. While the exact time of the breakup is currently unknown, some fans theorize that it happened around 2021. Furthermore, no one knows the reason for the breakup, but it may have something to do with the long distance.

Priest @IamPriestGA #LoveAndBasketball ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ❤️#LoveAndBasketball 🏀 https://t.co/A4n4V7e1WQ

It appears that both of them have remained single since the end of their relationship. Williamson's ex-girlfriend is now a student at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

According to her Instagram bio, she is also a photographer. Williamson and White no longer follow each other on the social media platform.

Williamson's career

Zion Williamson seems to be ready to dominate the NBA once again (Image via Getty Images)

Zion Williamson has appeared in all three preseason games for the New Orleans Pelicans so far. He's looking good and it appears that he's ready to get back and dominate the league.

Williamson has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during his career. Unfortunately, he's only appeared in 85 games so far, despite being in the league for three years.

If he manages to stay on the floor, the Pelicans could have a decent playoff run. After all, he is their best player and he makes a huge difference when he plays.

