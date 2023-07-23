Why is Dwight Howard not liked by fellow NBA players? Taking a closer look at his locker room antics

Despite not being included in the NBA's Top 75 players, Dwight Howard is one of the best centers to have ever played in the league. However, there are some players that are not too fond of the former NBA center, due to his behavior off the court.

Howard started his career with the Orlando Magic as the first pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He spent eight seasons with the team and averaged 18.4 points per game (57.7% shooting) and 13.0 rebounds. Unfortunately, he would come up short of delivering a championship to Orlando.

Dwight Howard requested a trade from the Magic in the 2011-12 season and even mentioned the possibility of him "leaving town" if his request did not come through. Things got worse during the trade deadline as there were even reports of Howard wanting Magic coach Stan Van Gundy fired.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the end of the drama, the big man made his way to the LA Lakers.

Things were not great either in his 2012-13 season with the Lakers. Throughout the regular season, Howard experienced nagging back and shoulder injuries which hampered his game, affecting the team's success.

He would soon end up with the Houston Rockets, which lasted for three seasons. On paper, the pick-and-roll action between Dwight Howard and James Harden would be flawless. It did end up being a great offensive move for the team, but Howard wanted more touches similar to what he had back in Orlando.

Unfortunately, it was a Harden-run Rockets team, leading to more discontent on Dwight Howard's end. After three seasons with the Rockets, Howard would bounce around different teams in the league (Hawks, Hornets, Wizards, Lakers, and 76ers), only lasting one season for each.

During his time with the Hawks and the Hornets, the locker room wasn't too keen on having him around. They felt he showed a lack of effort in ball games and lacked in leadership.

According to NBA Insider Kevin Chouinard, Howard's former Hawks teammate Dennis Schoder talked about how the big man would only play well against his former teams.

He found the most success with the Los Angeles Lakers again as he made his return to the organization in the 2019-20 season. He was a consistent contributor coming off the bench as he was a defensive presence down low, helping the team capture the championship during the 2020 Finals.

Dwight Howard's final season in the league was during 2021-22 with the Lakers. His previous 2020-21 season was spent with the Philadelphia 76ers, which ended up with a second-round exit. In his last NBA season, he averaged 6.2 ppg (61.2% shooting, including 53.3% from 3-point range) and 5.9 rpg.

Some saw Howard as self-centered and a player that didn't take the time to expand his offensive game and develop leadership habits. He soon found his career transitioning to playing for Taoyuan Leopards in China's T1 League.

Dwight Howard is looking to play for the Lakers again

According to a report from Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson, Dwight Howard is hopeful that he can return to the LA Lakers.

During his championship season with the Lakers, he averaged 7.5 ppg (72.9% shooting, including 60.0% from 3-point range) and 7.3 rpg.

During an Instagram Live after winning the championship in the 2020 finals, he briefly gave some advice after the journey he went through to reach that point:

"Don't ever give up on your dreams," Howard said. "You can f***ing do it. I swear, just keep fighting. I swear to God, don't ever give up on yourself. Bro listen, don't ever give up on yourself. You're already a champion."

Despite how his NBA career went down, Dwight Howard managed to capture at least one championship before it was all said and done.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!