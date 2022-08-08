Why does Michael Jordan own a Nissan dealership? Looking at Chicago Bulls legend's relationship with the esteemed car brand

Michael Jordan is not only the most famous basketball player of all time but also a successful businessman. Jordan's current net worth is estimated at more than $2 billion.

Besides his ownership stake with the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan's business portfolio includes a Nissan car dealership. Michael Jordan Nissan operates in Durham, North Carolina, with thousands of satisfied customers.

Many fans are aware of how good Jordan was on the basketball court. However, it turns out that the six-time NBA champion has several skills that have made him successful since his retirement.

If you ever want to buy a car from MJ, you can do so by visiting Jordan's business in Durham. The car dealership has more than 1,500 reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.5.

It turns out that the NBA legend has been involved in the automotive business since 1995. Jordan is a North Carolina native, so it makes sense that he owns a successful business in his state.

Nissan is one of the most popular car manufacturers in the entire world. The Japanese automotive giant sells cars under several brands, including Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun.

According to GCBC, Nissan currently owns around 6.15% of the US market share and sells approximately one million cars annually. The Nissan Rogue, a compact crossover SUV, is one of the top-selling cars in the country.

Michael Jordan Nissan describes its customer as "Team 23," an intelligent marketing catchphrase. Of course, the NBA Hall of Famer doesn't work at the car dealership. However, Jordan has done a fantastic job with this business as it's been operating for more than two decades.

The car dealership offers many benefits for its customers, including a lifetime engine and powertrain warranty, three years of roadside assistance and two free service appointments.

According to data from Kona Equity, the Michael Jordan car dealership had more than $16 million in revenue in 2021.

Michael Jordan and his cars

Like many other famous athletes, Michael Jordan has an impressive collection of cars. There is a story of the legend buying seven cars in a single trip to a car dealership, keeping only one car for himself.

Fadeaway World @FadeawayWorld #GOAT



Full video coming out next Michael Jordan has a very impressive car collectionFull video coming out next Michael Jordan has a very impressive car collection 👀🚗 #GOAT⚠️Full video coming out next⚠️ https://t.co/oe0GdqP6TF

According to TheRichest, the billionaire owns several high-end cars. These are the most expensive ones:

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano - $300,000

- $300,000 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider - $350,000

- $350,000 1998 Porsche 993 Turbo S - $375,000

- $375,000 Ford GT - $450,000

- $450,000 Porsche 911 997 GT3 RS 4.0 - $475,000

The most impressive thing about the basketball legend is that he made "only" $94 million from his NBA contracts. Everything else came from endorsements and his businesses, like the car dealership in North Carolina.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott