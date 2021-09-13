Yao Ming Turns 41: Revisiting the short career of the best Asian player in NBA history

Today is Yao Ming's 41st birthday, and as we look back on the greatest Asian to play in the NBA, what do you remember most about Yao Ming's time in the Association?

Standing at 7'6", and the first pick in the 2002 draft, Yao Ming towered over most NBA players - including Shaq. He was adept with either hand, could shoot from mid-range, was as agile as any center the league had seen, and was a talented rebounder. As we see with Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic today, the agility Yao Ming possessed isn't that common. Yao Ming is the 5th tallest player in NBA history. His father was 6'7" and his mom was 6'3". Both were professional basketball players in China.

NBA accomplishments

Yao Ming averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in six of his eight years in the NBA. Shooting 83% from the line, Yao Ming is the first overall pick in the NBA draft not to play in college as an international player. He was second in Rookie of the Year in 2002 to Amar'e Stoudemire when he averaged 13.5 and 8.2 boards. For his career, Yao put up 19 points and nine rebounds, was an 8 time NBA All-Star, and made the All-NBA team 5 times. He averaged a career-high 25 points in 2006-07. His game highs show how effective Yao Ming could be when healthy.

NBA All-Star vote go getter

The 2016 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee received the most all-star votes in 2002 despite Shaquille O'Neal coming off his 3rd consecutive NBA Finals MVP. He amassed over 250,000 votes more than Shaq, and was the first rookie to start an NBA All-Star game since Grant Hill in 1995. In 2005, and with teammate Tracy McGrady also voted in as starter, Yao Ming broke the record previously held by Michael Jordan for most All-Star votes, with a total of 2,558,278.

Injuries took a toll

Yao Ming announced his retirement from the NBA in 2011. He missed the entire 2009-10 season, 77 games in 2008-09, and a stress fracture kept him out of the Olympics in China - his homeland. In April of 2006, he broke his left foot - which required six months of rehab. The very next year he broke his knee. A hairline fracture in the 2010 postseason ruled him out of a 2nd round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Goodness, what could have been? Yao Ming is one of the most gifted centers to ever play, yet professionally, he was nowhere near what he could have accomplished individually and with the Houston Rockets with so many serious injuries.

Cultural icon

His pioneering Chinese predecessor, Wang Zhizhi, lasted one season in the NBA. In that short time, the hunger for basketball in China rose exponentially. When Yao Ming stepped on the NBA scene, and had success, the sport in China grew even more so. The three-time MVP and gold medalist of the FIBA Asia championships is an international legend. NBA All-Star balloting was done in three different languages - English, Spanish and Chinese - because of Yao Ming's influence in China. He is the president of China's basketball association. Yi Jianlian was essentially a rockstar as a rookie in 2007, and 100 million Chinese watched him go up against Yao in the NBA.

Many athletes across sports never fulfill their athletic potential. Yao Ming was unfortunately another we didn't get to see have a full NBA career. Like Arvydas Sabonis, injuries hampered Yao from accomplishing what we've come to expect out of big men -- all-time success. The biggest teams win in the NBA, and Yao Ming was the next in line we unfortunately didn't get to see raise the Larry O'Brien trophy. That all being said, the cultural influence of Yao Ming is something the NBA is grateful for. Many players from Stephon Marbury, Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, J. R. Smith and Kenyon Martin have helped raise the sport's popularity in China, yet it was the Chinese Hulk who singlehandedly made the NBA king in China.

