Are the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 worth using?

The C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can now be unlocked as a free reward in the Black Ops Tribute event. The attachment allows the C9 SMG to use high-caliber 10mm rounds. These special rounds are capable of dealing more damage than regular bullets. So what's the catch? Well, the new rounds do have a few caveats.

To compensate for the higher damage output, the C9 sees an increase in recoil and lowered fire rate when equipped. These are quite important attributes for all the weapons in the game, and the C9 is no exception. So, the question is, do the pros outweigh the cons? Let's find out.

Should you use the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

No, the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 are not worth using. Before we get to why it's deemed inefficient, let's take a closer look at the pros and cons of this attachment.

As stated earlier, these special rounds increase the SMG's damage output. In terms of number, we see an improvement from 26 at 15.2 meters to 28 at 16 meters. That's an 8% increase in damage output.

Likewise, it also helps with bullet velocity. In that case, we see a 10% increase from 550 m/s to 605 m/s. These aren't an impressive change overall, but are still improvements nonetheless. Now let's discuss the cons of the new attachment.

Discussing the pros and cons of the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

As for the fire rate, we see a decrease of 9%, as the 732 rpm is reduced to 667 rpm. It also worsens recoil by increasing gun kick by 38% and vertical recoil by 40%. The accuracy penalty for using this attachment is significantly higher. And to make things worse, it limits the total bullet count per magazine to just 30. This is quite limiting in several scenarios.

So, now that we have discussed the pros and cons with numbers from the game, you might still think that the higher damage output will be worth it, because at the end of the day, it's all about the TTK.

Well, without any attachments, the C9 has a TTK of 246 ms at 15 meters. With the 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags, the TTK is increased to 270 ms at 15 meters. It is quite evident that despite the increase in damage, the high-caliber rounds take a toll on the C9's time-to-kill due to lowered fire rate.

Exploring the stats of C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The story doesn't change in Warzone either, where the TTK increases to 640 ms from 574 ms.

By now, you should have a clear picture. The C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6 are not worth using under any circumstances. The increment in damage and bullet velocity will make the overall TTK worse, and any C9 loadout it's equipped with will be difficult to use due to higher recoil.

Even if the TTK was on par, it still wouldn't be worth it because 30 rounds per magazine is simply not enough in both games.

That covers everything to know about the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

