With the latest Season 2 Reloaded update, Modern Warfare 3 brought a new fun-to-play game mode named Juggermosh as a part of the Modern Warfare 3 and Warhammer 40K crossover event. Another more appealing thing about this mode is that there is a way to secure free nukes effortlessly.

In this article, we closely look into a strategy involved with the Juggermosh mode to get free nukes for players in Modern Warfare 3.

What happens in Modern Warfare 3's Juggermosh?

Before we jump into the specifics of how to obtain free nukes, we first have to know what happens in Juggermosh mode. In this new Modern Warfare 3 mode, all the players drop in wearing Warhammer 40K armor resembling the Ultramarines or the Blood Angels and should look for a certain one-hit kill weapon known as the Chainsword located at the center of the map.

Players drop into one of the Kill Confirmed or Domination maps and can enjoy the unique twist offered in this new mode. They can also use various perks that come with this mode and make good use of the fall damages induced by their heavy suits in this mode.

How to obtain easy nukes in Modern Warfare 3?

To unlock a nuke, players must have a very good kill streak without dying in the game. One of the sure-shot ways of unlocking the Nuke Killstreak reward in the Juggermosh mode is to obtain control of the One-Hit Kill Chainsword weapon.

Taking advantage of the unique melee capabilities of this weapon can help the players killstreak their way to the top of the leaderboard.

Also, remember the importance of choosing the right map while hunting for killstreaks in the game. Therefore, choosing a small map like Das Haus is advised. Its close combat quarters and short, stacked corners make it an ideal choice to maximize the efficiency of the Chainsword Weapon.

