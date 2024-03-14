In a recent legal battle, the lawsuit filed by Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez and Seth “Scump” Abner against Activision Blizzard for monopolistic actions has been dismissed by a US District Court Judge. The charges in the lawsuit claimed that Activision unfairly treated players and violated their agreements regarding their participation in the League.

According to reliable sources, the lawsuit has been sent for arbitration based on the agreement of both parties. The dispute will be resolved by a neutral arbitrator.

H3CZ and Scump accused Activision of monopolistic actions

OpTic Gaming CEO Hector Rodriguez, popularly known as H3CZ, and formal CDL player Seth Abner, known by his in-game name Scump, filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard on February 15, 2024, charging the company with exploiting their monopolistic position and seeking $680 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Activision forced CDL teams to pay $27.5 million as entry fees to the League. It was further claimed in the lawsuit that Activision stifled competition, blocking potential rivals from entering the League since its inception in 2020.

While H3CZ and Scump were the only plaintiffs in the lawsuit, it is currently unclear whether other CDL players or teams were a part of this legal battle. However, the lawsuit claims that H3CZ and Scump are the only co-conspirators in this lawsuit.

