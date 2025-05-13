Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best meta loadout for Resurgence

When it comes to the best meta loadout for Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, the GPR-91 is the weapon to pick. The Assault Rifle is quite versatile in the game, making it ideal for Resurgence. In the game mode, the matches are fast-paced, and aggressive plays deliver the best results. For this, one requires a weapon that can not only handle mid and close-range fights, but also has decent handling and mobility stats.

This is where the GPR-91 shines, as it excels in all the aforementioned areas. It is exceptional at handling and mobility, allowing for aggressive plays. Furthermore, it performs well in mid and close-range combat. As for the TTK, it stands at just 588 ms, which is extremely fast.

That said, any firearm in the title can be further enhanced using attachments, and the GPR-91 is no exception. Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at the best meta loadout for Resurgence with the GPR-91.

Best meta loadout for Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best meta loadout for Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded using the GPR-91, we recommend using the following attachments:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Building the best meta loadout for Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Kepler Microflex is a minimalistic optical sight that provides a clear picture of the targets. It is precise and clean with no obstruction, enabling you to see the enemies you are aiming at with clarity and ensure you're aware of your surroundings.

The Compensator reduces the gun's vertical recoil, improving its accuracy. If you are confident that you can manually counter the vertical recoil, you may also switch it with the Monolithic Suppressor.

The Reinforced Barrel increases the weapon's effective damage range and the bullet velocity. When it comes to the damage range, we see it increase to 40 meters from 33 meters. As for the bullet velocity, we achieve a 20% boost from 780 m/s to 936 m/s. These increments make the firearm lethal and a hit-scan gun, especially on Rebirth Island.

The Vertical Foregrip helps to reduce the weapon's horizontal recoil. The horizontal recoil is difficult to counter manually, as it tends to be unpredictable. Fortunately, the Vertical Foregrip rids most of it, and horizontal recoil of the weapon won't become an issue until you go for full-auto sprays at long ranges.

Finally, we have the Extended Mag II, which boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60, i.e., doubling it. This is quite useful in Warzone and especially in the Resurgence mode. Even if you play solo, you'll rarely get a fair 1v1 fight. In such a scenario, having more bullets ensures you can fight longer and not reload the weapon in the middle of a gunfight.

That covers everything you need to know to set up the best meta loadout for Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

