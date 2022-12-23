The Tata IPL Auction 2023 is scheduled to be held today at 2.30 pm IST, with a total of 405 players to go under the hammer. All 10 teams will be ready to battle it out in the bidding room, in their bid to create the most-balanced squad for the two-month long competition.

While a total of 273 Indian players have registered for the auction, only 57 Indians will be awarded the elusive IPL contract. This list includes some of India's most experienced players like Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey etc. and some fresh talents such as Kumar Kushagra and Dinesh Bana.

Every IPL auction, franchises break their bank for certain players, while some players are considered "steals", considering the quality they add to their sides and the cheap price they come at. Let us look at three players who might go for surprisingly cheap at the Tata IPL Auction 2023.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (Base Price - ₹50 lakhs)

One of the most well-known Indian names in the auction, Ajinkya Rahane is almost certain to get picked by a team at the auction, considering his vast experience and quality. One of India's most celebrated cricketers in the past decade, Rahane has fallen out of favour with the Indian selectors and has been dropped from the Test team, which he used to captain in Virat Kohli's absence. Last year, Rahane was picked at a low price of ₹1 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders and it will not be a surprise to see him get picked at a low price again this time around.

#2 Ishant Sharma (Base Price - ₹50 lakhs)

One of India's most experienced and lethal fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, like Ajinkya Rahane, has been dropped from the Indian Test Team. Sharma did not find any luck in last year's IPL Auction too as he was not picked by a single team and went unsold. A veteran of more than 100 tests, Ishant Sharma will be a quality choice for any team looking for a cheap deal for an experienced Indian fast-bowler. Ishant Sharma was picked by the Delhi Capitals in 2019 IPL Auction for a mere 1.10 crores.

#3 Sandeep Sharma (Base Price - ₹50 lakhs)

Perhaps one of the most underrated performers in the IPL over the years, Sandeep Sharma posseses the ability to swing the ball both ways, matched with his remarkabkle accuracy. Famous for being the only bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli 7 times in the IPL, Sharma has picked up 114 wickets in 104 games at a cheap economy rate of 7.77. Sandeep Sharma is a good choice for any team looking for a swing bowler in the beginning of the innings. He was picked up by Punjab Kings last season at a low price of ₹50 lakhs. Franchises will definitely be keeping their eye out for the opportunity to buy such a fine bowler at such a good price.

On that note, we conclude our list on top 3 Indian players who may go for surprisingly cheap at the IPL Auction 2023. Do you think any other such players might be steals at the Auction? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes