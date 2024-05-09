3 times an IPL team owner’s heated reaction went viral ft. LSG and Sanjiv Goenka 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is in full swing, with matches getting intense as teams are trying to get their spot in the playoffs. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match by 10 wickets, and the Mumbai Indians became the first team to get eliminated this season.

Coming back to the game between SRH and LSG, Lucknow had a very poor outing with the bat, scoring only 165 runs in 20 overs. In response, SRH openers went berserk and chased down the target with 62 balls remaining. Abhishek Shama remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 28 balls, while Travis Head scored 89 off 30 balls.

However, what caught fans’ attention after this humiliating loss was LSG’s owner's heated exchange with captain KL Rahul. Also, this is not the first time an owner has had such a heating reaction, as when matches get intense, they tend to overexpress themselves. On that note, in this article, we will look at three times when an IPL team owner’s heated reaction went viral.

#1 LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka got involved in a heated exchange with KL after a loss to SRH

LSG was thrashed by SRH when they came to chase the target of 166 runs. SRH openers went berserk and created history by recording the fastest run chase in terms of balls remaining when chasing a target of 150 or more in the IPL.

During the match presentation, KL Rahul had the following to say:

"I'm lost for words. We've watched that batting on TV, but that was unreal. Everything was hitting the middle of the bat; kudos to their skill; they've worked very hard on their six-hitting.”

However, after that, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with the skipper. It was evident from Goenka's reaction that he was not happy with the team's performance. Meanwhile, as the reaction went viral, fans criticized Goenka and also praised KL for not losing his cool.

#2 DC owner Parth Jindal’s aggressive reaction after Sanju Samson’s dismissal

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in the 56th match of IPL 2024. However, during the match, one incident that caught everyone’s attention was DC owner Parth Jindal’s reaction after Sanju Samson’s wicket.

The event took place during the 16th over of the Rajasthan innings when Sanju was caught on the fence. The replay showed the fielder, Shai Hope, was very close to the boundary cushion when he took the catch. Sanju Samson, however, was given out after TV umpire Michael Gough ruled that the catch was clean.

Amidst all of this, DC owner Parth Jindal was seen on camera repeatedly yelling "out" and making gestures, and the video soon went viral. After the game, though, the owner explained his thoughts, stating that Sanju Samson "got us all extremely worried" and that his reaction was a result of the match's intensity.

#3 KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan’s heated exchanges with security personnel and cricket officials in the IPL 2012

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in Wankhede Stadium in the 65th match of IPL 2012. KKR successfully defended the score of 140 in the match, courtesy of some amazing bowling by Sunil Narine.

KKR owner SRK was asked to leave the ground after he reportedly abused the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) officials. However, while addressing the media, the actor claimed his heated reaction was because the staff "manhandled" his kids. The actor was eventually banned from entering the Wankhede premises for five years; however, the ban was lifted after three years.

