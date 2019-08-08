Amla retires from international cricket

South Africa great Hashim Amla

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Amla played 349 matches for the Proteas across all three formats in a stellar 15-year career, but on Thursday called time on his international career at the age of 36.

The classy right-hander will still be available to play domestic cricket in his homeland, but his Cricket World Cup appearance against Sri Lanka in June will be his last for South Africa.

Amla has been one of the best batsmen of his generation, scoring in excess of 18,000 runs for his country - including 55 centuries and 88 scores of 50 or more.

He said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa: "Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, My family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you.

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa.

"And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.

"Love and peace."

Moroe paid tribute to the former Proteas captain, who was name South Africa Cricketer of the Year in 2010 and 2013.

"It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game, but at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field." Moroe said.

"His humility has always been his standout quality and I cannot imagine a better role model to teach us all how to lead better lives. He has added great value not only to the Proteas but to the country at large.

"I am sure cricket players, administrators, the media and fans from around the world will join the CSA Family in congratulating Hashim on a job well done and to wish him all the best for the future.

"We can indeed be grateful that he remains available for our domestic cricket and will continue to contribute by passing on his rich cricket and life experiences to our next generation of players."