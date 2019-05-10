Archer has 'everything' to be England Test star - Broad

England's Jofra Archer celebrates his first international wicket

Stuart Broad believes new England star Jofra Archer has what it takes to be a success in international cricket's longest format.

Archer became eligible to play for England this year and earned his first call-up for the limited-overs fixtures before the Cricket World Cup, although he was not included in the preliminary group for the home tournament.

The all-rounder has impressed in his early showings in an England shirt and, with the Ashes to come later this year, Test regular Broad sees no reason why Archer should not be involved.

Archer took a wicket on his one-day international debut against Ireland and a further pair in a Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

"I can't see a way that Jofra doesn't play some sort of role in that Ashes series," he said. "He has the rhythm, the style, the pace.

This was some opening spell @craig_arch pic.twitter.com/Lxa1LOFpSs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 8, 2019

"He generates pace with ease, which is always exciting as a fast bowler. He has everything you would want in a fast bowler to succeed at the top level.

"He's got the character to play at the top level. I've seen him run all day when things don't quite go his way, which is a good sign.

"I hope he's in front of The Oval pavilion lifting the Ashes urn come September because he's a very exciting cricketer."

And Broad is not worried that the arrival of Archer on the Test scene would threaten his place, insisting his focus is on England winning.

"I'm not threatened at all," he said. "I think he's a brilliant cricketer. At the end of the day, as an England supporter, you want England to win every trophy available this summer.

"He's going to be in the World Cup squad, I'd imagine, not that it's my decision. You can't leave a player like that out, I don't think. And I'm sure he'll go well in that."