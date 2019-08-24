×
Ashes 2019: Australia set England improbable target of 359 at Headingley

24 Aug 2019
Marnus Labuschagne - cropped
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne helped pile the misery on England as Australia set their hosts an improbable target of 359 to save the series at Headingley.

Having started the third day already 283 ahead on 171-6 after England were rolled for 67 first time around, Labuschagne (80) was the chief tormentor as Australia extended their advantage on a pitch still offering plenty to the bowlers.

Labuschagne had already been dropped - for the third time in his innings - by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow when England finally made their first breakthrough of the day, Joe Root taking a low catch at first slip to remove James Pattinson (20).

Ben Stokes (3-56) then found Pat Cummins' edge, Rory Burns taking a sharp low catch to leave the tourists on 226-8.

Labuschagne, who twice needed to be assessed by Australia's medical staff after bouncers struck his helmet and grille, was run out attempting to get back on strike as he failed to beat Joe Denly's throw from the deep following an initial fumble by the fielder.

Nathan Lyon chopped on to Jofra Archer to end the innings, but England were still left requiring a huge target at a venue where there have only been three successful chases above 300.

Burns and Jason Roy were at least able to negotiate the four overs before lunch – reaching the break 11-0 - though the former required treatment after a delivery from Cummins left him with a bruised and bloodied thumb.

