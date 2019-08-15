×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Bairstow and Woakes stand firm after England collapse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Aug 2019, 21:12 IST
Siddlecropped
Australia seamer Peter Siddle

Australia capitalised on England's fragility with the bat by taking four wickets in the afternoon session on day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's before Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes offered resistance.

Rory Burns (53) and Joe Denly (30) had steered England to 76-2 at lunch after the recalled Josh Hazlewood removed Jason Roy without scoring and Joe Root (14).

Burns, Denly, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were then all dismissed in the space of 14 overs on a good track under blue skies as captain Root's side were reduced to 138-6 at one stage, Hazlewood the pick of the bowlers with 3-42 after Australia skipper Tim Paine won the toss.

Jonny Bairstow (36 not out) and Chris Woakes (25no) produced an unbroken stand of 63, but England - who brought in Jofra Archer and Jack Leach for James Anderson and Moeen Ali - remained in trouble on 201-6 at tea.

The home team are eyeing victory in London after losing the first Test at Edgbaston.

Roy nibbled behind off Hazlewood's third ball and Root was trapped leg before by the paceman, who replaced the rested James Pattinson and made up for lost time after day one was washed out.

Usman Khawaja dropped Burns in the gully on 16, and Australia might have been concerned that could be costly as he put on 66 with Denly until the number four nicked Hazlewood behind early in the afternoon session.

Cameron Bancroft took a brilliant catch at short leg off a fired-up Pat Cummins to see the back of Burns, and an out-of-sorts Buttler was caught behind off Peter Siddle with his feet rooted to the crease.

England were in all sorts of trouble when Stokes was snared leg before attempting to paddle-sweep Nathan Lyon, but Bairstow and Woakes played positively to take England beyond 200.

Paine wasted a second review when Steve Smith thought he had Bairstow lbw playing no shot, but it was proving still very much to be Australia's day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
ENG 214/7 (65.2 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Day 2 | Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS AUS live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 249/10
SL 227/7 (80.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 22 runs with 3 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
| Today
EPD 162/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 166/5 (15.3 ov)
Rest of the World PD won by 5 wickets
EPD VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us