Ashes 2019: Bairstow and Woakes stand firm after England collapse

Australia seamer Peter Siddle

Australia capitalised on England's fragility with the bat by taking four wickets in the afternoon session on day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's before Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes offered resistance.

Rory Burns (53) and Joe Denly (30) had steered England to 76-2 at lunch after the recalled Josh Hazlewood removed Jason Roy without scoring and Joe Root (14).

Burns, Denly, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were then all dismissed in the space of 14 overs on a good track under blue skies as captain Root's side were reduced to 138-6 at one stage, Hazlewood the pick of the bowlers with 3-42 after Australia skipper Tim Paine won the toss.

Jonny Bairstow (36 not out) and Chris Woakes (25no) produced an unbroken stand of 63, but England - who brought in Jofra Archer and Jack Leach for James Anderson and Moeen Ali - remained in trouble on 201-6 at tea.

The home team are eyeing victory in London after losing the first Test at Edgbaston.

Roy nibbled behind off Hazlewood's third ball and Root was trapped leg before by the paceman, who replaced the rested James Pattinson and made up for lost time after day one was washed out.

Usman Khawaja dropped Burns in the gully on 16, and Australia might have been concerned that could be costly as he put on 66 with Denly until the number four nicked Hazlewood behind early in the afternoon session.

Cameron Bancroft took a brilliant catch at short leg off a fired-up Pat Cummins to see the back of Burns, and an out-of-sorts Buttler was caught behind off Peter Siddle with his feet rooted to the crease.

England were in all sorts of trouble when Stokes was snared leg before attempting to paddle-sweep Nathan Lyon, but Bairstow and Woakes played positively to take England beyond 200.

Paine wasted a second review when Steve Smith thought he had Bairstow lbw playing no shot, but it was proving still very much to be Australia's day.