Ashes 2019: I was like 'have a bit of faith!' - Stokes not watching put Leach off

England heroes Ben Stokes and Jack Leach

Jack Leach joked he was distracted by Ben Stokes not being able to watch him bat as England completed one of the great Ashes Test wins against Australia.

Stokes made a magnificent 135 not out as England triumphed by one wicket at Headingley on Sunday, levelling the series despite making just 67 in their first innings.

Leach played a vital supporting role despite making a single run as part of the 76 partnership that saw England home in front of a raucous Leeds crowd.

While Stokes thrashed Australia's bowlers around the park to rapidly reduce the runs needed, Leach was able to survive - despite his nervous partner being unable to watch.

"It put me off a little bit!" Leach told Sky Sports of Stokes looking away.

"He said he couldn't watch one ball and then when another was coming in I could see he couldn't watch again. I was like, 'have a bit of faith!'

"It's a big boost, it's 1-1 now with all to play for. We were desperate to win the game and somehow we pulled it off so it was very special.

"It was a very special feeling. Stokesy was unbelievable. It was like nothing I've ever seen before. And the crowd was insane.

"[Stokes] didn't really say a lot. When I first went in it was about him having most of the strike and being ready to run two. Then when I had to face a ball I had to break it down and get through one ball at a time."

Leach, who made 92 against Ireland in another comeback win for England in July, became a cult hero with his idiosyncratic approach.

The spinner regularly paused to wipe his glasses clean before taking strike, earning a standing ovation from the Headingley fans every time he survived an over.

"I know I look stupid out there but we got the job done," Leach said. "I'd take back that 92 for one not out here."