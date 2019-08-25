×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Stokes knock as good as anything I've seen in Tests - Ponting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    25 Aug 2019, 23:06 IST
benstokes - Cropped
Ben Stokes is flanked by his England team-mates

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Ben Stokes' remarkable innings was as good as anything he has seen in Test cricket, as England levelled the Ashes in sensational circumstances.

England were 286-9 in pursuit of 359 at Headingley and staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit that would have seen Australia retain the urn with two matches to spare.

But Stokes played one of the great Test innings and his unbeaten 135 steered England to the unlikeliest of one-wicket victories in front a pumped-up crowd on Sunday.

Ponting was effusive in his praise when assessing Stokes' performance on Sky Sports and stated the all-rounder did not get one decision wrong.

"I'm not sure I've seen anything better than that on a Test ground, to be honest," he said. 

"He scored two off 64 balls, but we always felt that if he was there then England were going to be in with a chance to win.

"Deep down he knew that as well. He wanted to be the man to be there at the end regardless of how long it took.

"Some of that hitting today - when it was 73 to win and nine down - he had to go there and then he pulled it off. That was brilliant.

Advertisement

"Decision-making plays such a big part in any innings that you play. He got every decision right today under extreme pressure - the way that he hit the boundaries and maintained the strike."

The fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on September 4, with the series now locked at 1-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 11/3 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | West Indies need 408 runs to win
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | 09:45 AM
SL 244/10
NZ 382/5 (110.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 138 runs with 5 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us