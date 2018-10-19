×
Australia-Pakistan chat not 'especially polite' - Sarfraz

News
45   //    19 Oct 2018, 21:04 IST
Pakistancropped
Pakistan players leave the field after their win over Australia

Sarfraz Ahmed did not see much evidence of a culture change in the Australia team during Pakistan's Test series victory in the United Arab Emirates.

Captain Tim Paine said he and coach Justin Langer wanted to encourage players to become "better people" as well as improved cricketers after replacing the suspended Steve Smith at the helm following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Paine stated that there would still be some chat in the middle, but cutting out sledging had already been discussed when Smith was still in charge.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz revealed there was still plenty of chatter - particularly from Australia spinner Nathan Lyon - during a two-match series which Pakistan won 1-0 courtesy of a crushing 373-run triumph in Abu Dhabi.

"We had quite a bit of chatter throughout with him [Lyon], he spoke a lot and we did as well," said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was a spectator on Friday after a visit to hospital following a hit on the helmet on day three of the second Test.

"I told him that you've had a six hit off you, if I was in your place I would want to be hit for another six by keeping mid-on up.

"It was nothing unusual, they were also playing. You can say they are also going through a process and are trying to fix things after what has happened with them, but it wasn't like it was an especially polite atmosphere out there."

Sarfraz praised seamer Mohammad Abbas, who claimed his first 10-wicket Test haul and was named man of the series after Australia were bowled out for just 164 on the penultimate day.

"The way Abbas has bowled all series is one of the biggest positives for us," he added.

"All the youngsters who have come through in recent times have done well."

