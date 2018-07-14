Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Australia's Finch sets Surrey record with T20 ton

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
41   //    14 Jul 2018, 11:45 IST

London, Jul 14 (AFP) Australia's Aaron Finch made an unbeaten 131, the highest score by a Surrey batsman in a Twenty20 match, as his side ended Sussex's unbeaten start to English cricket's Blast tournament with a 52-run win at Hove.

But it might have been a different story for the Australia Twenty20 captain had he not been dropped on just one by Sussex paceman Jofra Archer.

Finch then made Sussex, coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, pay with a blistering 79-ball innings including 10 fours and seven sixes as visitors Surrey piled up 192 for three.

It was a total Sussex never came close to and they were bowled out for 140 in the 18th over.

Archer is a fine fielder, particularly off his own bowling, so it was a shock when he dropped a gentle return catch after Finch pushed forward uncertainly to the first ball of the second over.

Finch was not in a mood to give a second chance, with even Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, the world's top-ranked T20 bowler, unable to escape punishment as the Australian hit him for two fours and two sixes.

Together with Ollie Pope (23 not out), Finch shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 100 from 50 balls

Top 6 Aaron Finch knocks in T20s
T20 Blast 2018: Middlesex vs Surrey Preview and Playing XI
Finch breaks own T20 record score as Aussies crush Zimbabwe
Vitality Blast T20 matches round-up: Surrey register...
Phenomenal Finch shatters his world record in Zimbabwe...
Brutal Finch breaks his own world record in Harare
5 batting records that could be broken soon
Stats: Aaron Finch creates T20I history 
5 captains who have scored centuries in T20Is
5 times when the previous record holder broke their own...
