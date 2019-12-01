×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australia seven wickets from victory after Yasir gives Pakistan something to celebrate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Dec 2019, 17:54 IST
YasirShah-Cropped
Yasir Shah celebrates his first Test century

Australia are seven wickets from securing a whitewash of Pakistan in their two-match series after another dominant day in Adelaide, though Yasir Shah did restore some pride for the tourists with a century.

Pakistan resumed day three of the second Test on 96-6 but a stand of 105 between Yasir and Babar Azam did see them mount a recovery of sorts.

Yasir had never previously scored 50 in Test cricket but struck 13 fours en route to 113, while Babar fell three short of a second successive hundred. Pakistan could still only manage 302 in reply to 589-3 declared and were forced to follow on against an Australia attack that continued to make frequent inroads into the visitors' batting line-up.

As they did in the final session of day two, Pakistan gave away cheap wickets at the start of their second innings and closed on 39-3, still trailing by 248 runs and destined for an emphatic defeat to end a winless tour.

Rain stopped play prematurely and could frustrate Australia on day four, but with a better forecast for day five, the hosts should have plenty of time to wrap up a 2-0 win.

Babar had been the only Pakistan batsman to emerge from day two with any credit and he continued to take the fight to Australia as he closed on a third Test century.

It did not arrive, however, as Mitchell Starc, who took 6-66 in the first innings, drew a thick edge and Tim Paine claimed a diving one-handed catch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was trapped lbw from the next delivery but Starc missed out on a hat-trick and Yasir forged an unlikely ninth-wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas (29).

Advertisement

Yasir produced a gritty performance that belied his Test average of 12, yet it was more by luck than judgment that he reached his century, clipping just beyond the grasp of Pat Cummins at mid-on.

He sank to his knees and kissed the ground before twirling his bat in celebration of a feat few would have anticipated.

It was Cummins who broke Pakistan's resistance, a brutal short ball seeing Abbas caught at gully before a similar delivery was top-edged by Yasir, Nathan Lyon hanging on at deep backward square to end the best batting innings of his career.

However, Pakistan's celebratory mood did not last long into their follow-on. Josh Hazlewood trapped Imam-ul-Haq with the final ball before dinner and Steve Smith took a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss Azhar Ali as he tried to work Starc to leg. 

Intermittent rain saw the covers come on several times but Hazlewood was able to take the key wicket of Babar before inclement weather called a halt to proceedings for the day, although that will not dampen the spirits of an Australia side set to win by a massive margin.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 03:00 AM
NZ 375/10
ENG 269/5 (99.4 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining
NZ VS ENG live score
2nd Test | 08:30 AM
AUS 589/3
PAK 302/10 & 39/3 (16.5 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Pakistan trail Australia by 248 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUS VS PAK live score
Only Test | Wed, 27 Nov
AFG 187/10 & 120/10
WI 277/10 & 33/1
West Indies won by 9 wickets
AFG VS WI live score
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec, 07:00 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Mzansi Super League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us