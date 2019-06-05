Australia v West Indies: Reigning champions seek Trent Bridge redemption

Australia's Steve Smith prepares for a net session

Australia will look to right the wrongs of their last visit to Trent Bridge when they face West Indies in the Cricket World Cup.

Justin Langer's men were subjected to a humiliating 242-run thrashing in Nottingham 12 months ago as England racked up a record ODI total of 481-6.

However, a much-changed Australia line-up - set to feature only three of the players involved in that game - will be confident of ensuring a different outcome on Thursday.

The Windies began their campaign in style at Trent Bridge last Friday, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets, but they can expect to face a sterner test against opponents boosted by the returns of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Warner made 89 as Australia kicked off the defence of their title with a routine seven-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The five-time world champions are set to be unchanged from that encounter, while the Windies are hopeful Andre Russell - a star performer with the ball against Pakistan - will be fit to retain his place after a recurring knee problem flared up. Chris Gayle is also set to feature again despite suffering back pain in the opener.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

The Windies were emphatic winners over Pakistan, who crumbled to 105 all out in the face of a barrage of short balls.

Australia limited Afghanistan to 207 in Bristol, before cruising home on the back of Warner's innings and a fluent 66 from skipper Aaron Finch.

WHAT THEY SAID

Windies captain Jason Holder: "If it's a situation where we feel a batsman may be susceptible to the short ball, then we're going to use it. If it's a situation where that's not the case, then we'll find other alternatives."

Finch: "I think if we are tentative and if we are a bit standoffish and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start. It's important that you turn up with the right attitude and the right intent in the first 10 overs, bat or ball."

21 - @cricketcomau's Adam Zampa now has 21 ODI wickets in 2019, the most of any spinner (Kuldeep Yadav 20). Bamboozled. #cwc19 #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/d3T22aayPP — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 1, 2019

OPTA FACTS

- Australia have won nine of their last 10 ODIs against West Indies, although the teams have not met in this format since 2016.

- After winning their first four World Cup matches versus Australia, the Windies have been beaten in four of the subsequent five meetings between the sides in this tournament.

- Gayle has scored at least a half-century in six successive ODIs. Only one man, Javed Miandad, has ever put together a longer run (nine).

- Mitchell Starc is four wickets away from becoming only the 10th bowler to pick up 150 scalps for Australia. He has claimed 23 wickets in World Cup matches at an average of just 11.