×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia v West Indies: Reigning champions seek Trent Bridge redemption

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    05 Jun 2019, 19:58 IST
Steve Smith - cropped
Australia's Steve Smith prepares for a net session

Australia will look to right the wrongs of their last visit to Trent Bridge when they face West Indies in the Cricket World Cup.

Justin Langer's men were subjected to a humiliating 242-run thrashing in Nottingham 12 months ago as England racked up a record ODI total of 481-6.

However, a much-changed Australia line-up - set to feature only three of the players involved in that game - will be confident of ensuring a different outcome on Thursday.

The Windies began their campaign in style at Trent Bridge last Friday, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets, but they can expect to face a sterner test against opponents boosted by the returns of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Warner made 89 as Australia kicked off the defence of their title with a routine seven-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The five-time world champions are set to be unchanged from that encounter, while the Windies are hopeful Andre Russell - a star performer with the ball against Pakistan - will be fit to retain his place after a recurring knee problem flared up. Chris Gayle is also set to feature again despite suffering back pain in the opener.

 

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Advertisement

The Windies were emphatic winners over Pakistan, who crumbled to 105 all out in the face of a barrage of short balls.

Australia limited Afghanistan to 207 in Bristol, before cruising home on the back of Warner's innings and a fluent 66 from skipper Aaron Finch.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

Windies captain Jason Holder: "If it's a situation where we feel a batsman may be susceptible to the short ball, then we're going to use it. If it's a situation where that's not the case, then we'll find other alternatives."

Finch: "I think if we are tentative and if we are a bit standoffish and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start. It's important that you turn up with the right attitude and the right intent in the first 10 overs, bat or ball."

 

OPTA FACTS

- Australia have won nine of their last 10 ODIs against West Indies, although the teams have not met in this format since 2016.

- After winning their first four World Cup matches versus Australia, the Windies have been beaten in four of the subsequent five meetings between the sides in this tournament.

- Gayle has scored at least a half-century in six successive ODIs. Only one man, Javed Miandad, has ever put together a longer run (nine).

- Mitchell Starc is four wickets away from becoming only the 10th bowler to pick up 150 scalps for Australia. He has claimed 23 wickets in World Cup matches at an average of just 11.

Advertisement
England v Pakistan: Favourites targeting more Trent Bridge torment
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Pakistan might lose to West Indies at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
Trent Bridge mauling reminder for Australia as Windies lie in wait at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies v Pakistan: Sarfraz's men eye timely return to form
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Windies will win their opening encounter
RELATED STORY
Australia v Afghanistan: Steve Smith v Rashid Khan will be the battle to watch out for
RELATED STORY
West Indies Vs Pakistan Highlights- World Cup 2019 | Match 2
RELATED STORY
ICC to refund fans stuck in Trent Bridge delays
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 50/1 (15.1 ov)
LIVE
India need 178 runs to won from 34.5 overs
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9
BAN 151/4 (30.2 ov)
NZ
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us