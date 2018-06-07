Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh appoint Steve Rhodes as new coach

A seven-month search for Bangladesh's new head coach is over after Steve Rhodes was appointed.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 21:20 IST
85
SteveRhodes-Cropped
Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes

Bangladesh have appointed former England wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes as their new head coach.

Rhodes' appointment ends a seven-month search for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with his name having been on the shortlist of Gary Kirsten, who stepped in to help the BCB find a coach ahead of their upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He replaces Chandika Hathurusingha, who stepped down in October.

Rhodes has signed a contract until the end of the World Twenty20 in 2020 and, though he has spent his coaching career in county cricket with Worcestershire, leaving after 12 years in 2017, the 53-year-old is confident he can adapt to the international scene.

"I am very lucky to be involved in some of England's preparations which include their tour to Bangladesh in 2016," Rhodes said. "I have had a flavour of international coaching. There's not a lot of difference in how you go about your coaching, but obviously the international programme is quite heavy.

"Trying to keep the boys up for the game isn't easy to do. Ultimately, I feel as though I am qualified now. You can see I have grey hair, which tends to mean you've gone through hard times. Hopefully my experience will be of real value to the Bangladesh team."

Bangladesh face the Windies in a two-Test series beginning on July 4, before three one-day internationals and a trio of T20Is.

They finish a three-match T20I series with Afghanistan, which they have already lost, on Thursday.

