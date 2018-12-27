×
Boult takes 6-4 to rip through Sri Lanka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    27 Dec 2018, 05:30 IST
TrentBoult - Cropped
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult

Trent Boult produced an incredible spell early on day two of New Zealand's second Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

Boult ripped through the tourists' lower-order at Hagley Oval on Thursday, taking 6-4 off just 15 balls.

The left-arm paceman finished with his best Test figures of 6-30 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 104, giving the Black Caps a 74-run first-innings lead.

"[There was] a little bit of swing there which is nice to see. I suppose just making the most of the conditions I guess," Boult told Fox Sports.

"We spoke about it as a group this morning, put the ball in a good area, build pressure that way and it was nice to pull some mistakes from the opposition."

Sri Lanka resumed at 88-4 but their innings was quickly ended by Boult, who got some help from fellow quick Tim Southee.

Southee took catches to remove Roshen Silva (21) and Niroshan Dickwella (4), the latter a superb diving effort to his right from third slip.

Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara were unable to score, all trapped lbw by Boult.

Chameera did at least manage to keep out a hat-trick ball, with Angelo Mathews left unbeaten for Sri Lanka on 33.

Omnisport
NEWS
