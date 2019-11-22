×
Centurion Warner insists Ashes failure wasn't about pressure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Nov 2019, 15:40 IST
DavidWarnerCropped
Australia batsman David Warner

David Warner insists pressure was never an issue for him despite admitting the Ashes had been a "failure".

The often explosive batsman showed his talent on the second day of Australia's first Test with Pakistan, closing on 151 not out as the hosts reached 312-1 to lead by 72 runs at the Gabba. 

It was a remarkable knock from a man who managed just 95 runs in the Test series against England, where Stuart Broad proved his nemesis. 

But even in the wake of that torrid time, Warner claims he never lost faith in his own ability. 

"I don't feel under pressure at all," he said after posting his 22nd Test century. "For me it's about going out there and backing my ability. 

"If you get selected or don't get selected you've got to accept that. The Ashes for me was a failure but I know what I'm capable of doing.

"I was on the end of a great series by a very good bowler. There was nothing more I could do. I wasn't out of form, I was out of runs. 

"Today I had a little bit of luck. That's what you need in the game. Over there I didn't have much luck at all."

Warner endured some tough treatment in England, and not just from Broad, as the home fans were not shy in reminding him of his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

That indiscretion led to a 12-month ban from the sport and Warner used that time to remind himself what matters most.

"To have that time off and the time to reflect, and just get away from the game ... there is a lot more to life than just cricket," he said.

"I really just loved the time I spent home with my family. You don't get that when you're travelling all the time. I really enjoyed that time off.

"Obviously I'm back now and I've got to keep working hard and keep being respectful of the game because it can bite you on the backside very fast."

