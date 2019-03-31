Centurions Bairstow and Warner demolish sorry RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed scintillating centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad eased to a 118-run Indian Premier League thrashing of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bairstow and Warner could be fierce rivals in the Ashes later this year, though the destructive duo gave another demonstration on Sunday that they are anything but enemies at the moment.

They put on the highest opening stand in IPL history with 185 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where Sunrisers posted a mammoth 231-2.

Bairstow (114 from 56 balls) scored a maiden IPL hundred and Warner (100 not out off 55 deliveries) posted his fourth as they became the first pair to combine for three consecutive century stands in the history of the competition.

The brilliant Bairstow struck seven sixes and 12 boundaries in an astonishing knock, while Warner cleared the ropes five times and hit as many fours as he continued his outstanding start to the IPL at the end of a week in which his 12-month ban for his part in Australia's ball-tampering scandal came to an end.

RCB are bottom of the ladder without a win after they could only make 113 all out in reply having been reduced to 35-6, Mohammad Nabi taking 4-11 in his first appearance of the tournament.

Watching @jbairstow21 & @davidwarner31 bat. Must say everything about their partnership has been extraordinary. Some serious shots and hard running between the wickets in this heat. Truly remarkable...#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/X4Xl1fpfv1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 31, 2019

BAIRSTOW AND WARNER BLUDGEON RCB

Bairstow and Warner got the Sunrisers off to a flyer and never looked back as the RCB bowlers were taken to all parts.

Warner outscored the England wicketkeeper-batsman early in the innings, but Bairstow cut loose to reach his half-century first in only 28 balls, raising his bat after a textbook paddle sweep for four in the ninth over.

It took Warner just 32 deliveries to reach his 50, by which time Bairstow had motored into the 80s as the Bangalore bowlers were unable to halt the barrage of boundaries, with the relentless openers also rapid between the wickets.

Bairstow brought up his hundred off only 52 balls in the 16th over and Warner cut Mohammed Siraj for four to reach three figures from 54 deliveries after his partner was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

BARMAN'S HAPPY HOUR TURNS INTO BAPTISM OF FIRE

Prayas Ray Barman became the youngest player in IPL history at the age of 16 and 157 days, but there was no service with a smile from the teenager.

The spinner went for just six runs in his first over before Bairstow set about ruining his figures, giving himself room to launch a six over extra cover and hitting the next two balls for four.

Barman finished with figures of 4-0-56-0 after Bairstow struck him for another two sixes in his last over of what proved to be a baptism of fire.

NABI ADDS INSULT TO INJURY

Nabi grasped his chance after captain Kane Williamson was ruled out due to injury.

The Afghanistan spinner removed Parthiv Patel in the second over, then had Shimron Hetmyer stumped and bowled AB de Villiers three balls later.

Sandeep Sharma (3-19) took the big wicket of Virat Kohli, caught at short extra cover by Warner for only three, and RCB were 35-6 after the excellent Nabi saw the back of Shivam Dube.

Colin de Grandhomme's 37 got Kohli's side into double figures and Barman made 19, but that would be no consolation for Bangalore.