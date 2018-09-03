Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cook retires: The potential replacements for the England opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.71K   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:54 IST
Rory Burns - cropped
Surrey batsman Rory Burns

England will be without Alastair Cook for the first time in 160 Tests when they face Sri Lanka in November after he announced he is retiring from international cricket.

Cook has kept his place at the top of the order for over a decade but will bring the curtain down on his England career following the fifth and final Test against India, which begins at the Oval this week.

The 33-year-old has had a dozen different partners since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012 and both opening slots may now be up for grabs given Keaton Jennings' struggles in the current series.

Below, we take a look at who could come in to replace England's all-time leading Test run scorer Cook.

RORY BURNS

The man at the head of the queue would appear to be the top run scorer in County Championship's Division One this year.

Burns has been instrumental in Surrey's title push – amassing 961 runs in his 15 innings having been one of only three batsman in the division to have scored more than 1,000 last term.

The 28-year-old has already featured for England Lions and Cook's retirement could present him with the opportunity to make the step up.

MARK STONEMAN

Burns' Surrey colleague is one of those 12 partners Cook has had in the post-Strauss era, but he was dropped after the first Test against Pakistan earlier in the year.

Stoneman has a Test average below 28 and he struggled in Australia during the most recent Ashes.

He does have vast experience, though, and England may need a wise head once Cook retires.

JOE DENLY

Denly represented England in limited-overs internationals in 2009 and 2010 but has never played red-ball cricket for his country.

The Kent batsman does have 27 first-class tons to his name and 53 half-centuries, while he made 106 in his last appearance for Kent.

Denly also took five wickets in that match against Derbyshire and his leg spin could be an important asset in Sri Lanka.

JAMES VINCE

Vince has been in the England Test squad during the India series and he opened the batting for a one-day international at Headingley in July when Jason Roy was injured.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 13 Tests for England but has never been one of the top two.

He is clearly liked by the selectors and a promotion up the order could be the key to realising his clear potential.

DARYL MITCHELL

A left-field suggestion would be Worcestershire's 34-year-old Mitchell, who has three first-class centuries in Division One this season.

Mitchell is one of the finest county batsman around and has 12,300 first-class runs to his credit.

However, his age may work against him, given the selectors have turned to youth with recent picks such as Sam Curran and Ollie Pope.

Omnisport
NEWS
