×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup win 'a great start' for England before the Ashes - Buttler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:24 IST
JosButtler - cropped
Jos Buttler lifts the Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup final match-winner Jos Buttler hopes England's triumph will provide a major boost before the Test team's Ashes series.

Buttler was central to the hosts' World Cup success, putting on a fifth-wicket stand of 110 with Ben Stokes as they chased New Zealand's total, before starring again alongside the same man in the Super Over.

The wicketkeeper then ran out Martin Guptill following Jason Roy's throw to dramatically seal victory at Lord's, sparking incredible celebrations.

And as the festivities continued on Monday, Buttler conceded there had been little time to consider the Ashes against Australia - starting on August 1 - but hoped to build on the World Cup win.

"It's fantastic. It sounds ridiculous, but I don't think many people have been thinking about the Ashes yet," he told Sky Sports.

"I think we'll enjoy some time to let this sink in. But as summers go, this is a great start we can take into the Ashes and enjoy the momentum."

Moeen Ali also believes the trophy can act as a motivating factor, hoping Test skipper Joe Root will have been given a lift.

"I've loved every second of it, so I'm going to take it all in," Moeen added.

Advertisement

"We know the Ashes is around the corner and, in the back of your mind, it's always been there. But the World Cup has never been done before and this was the one thing we all wanted.

"Hopefully we can get even more support than we've ever had in the Ashes at home, which will spur us on.

"That momentum, that drive, I'm sure Rooty will take a lot from this as well. It's going to be an amazing series."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why New Zealand lost the final against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are likely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cummins: Australia have 'extra fuel' for Ashes bid after World Cup exit to England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Review: England, the new champions
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Final, England vs New Zealand Match Prediction - Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup Final: Why England will start as favourites against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka, Predicted 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Cricket the real winner as England lift the trophy for the first-ever time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why England deserve to win the title this year
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Yesterday
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
IRE 171/9 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 172/2 (16.4 ov)
Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets
IRE VS ZIM live score
Tour Match | Thu, 11 Jul
AUW 360/5 & 274/9
EAW 165/10 & 229/10
Australia Women won by 240 runs
AUW VS EAW live score
Tour Match | Fri, 12 Jul
ENG-W 343/2 & 318/5
AAW 218/10 & 124/10
England Women won by 319 runs
ENG-W VS AAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us