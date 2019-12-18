×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

CSA continue to follow Pietersen's advice with Kallis appointment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Dec 2019, 16:22 IST
Kevin Pietersen - cropped
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen

Cricket South Africa continued to follow the advice of Kevin Pietersen as they confirmed Jacques Kallis as their new batting consultant on Wednesday.

Kallis is the latest high-profile former South Africa player to take up a fresh role with the Proteas, after his old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher were respectively named as acting director of cricket and head coach.

And all three of those appointments, together with Jacques Faul's arrival as interim CEO, were suggested by Pietersen in a tweet on December 6.

Amid huge uncertainty at the time, Pietersen wrote, "I can solve Cricket SA problems", before going on to recommend Faul, Smith, Boucher and Kallis for the positions they have since taken on.

The ex-England batsman, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, also put forward Makhaya Ntini and Robin Peterson for the roles of bowling coach and spin bowling coach.

On the evidence of the last 12 days, Ntini and Peterson may soon be getting calls from CSA.

 

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us