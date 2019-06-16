×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Kock steers Proteas to first win after Afghanistan collapse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    16 Jun 2019, 00:50 IST
Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock in action against Afghanistan

Quinton de Kock scored 68 as South Africa eased to their first victory of the Cricket World Cup, hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets in Cardiff.

Afghanistan's openers started well in Saturday's clash but, after the first of two rain delays, Hazratullah Zazai (22) tried to pull Kagiso Rabada (1-36) but only found a sliding Rassie van der Dussen at deep midwicket.

Rain continued to interrupt Afghanistan's efforts to build momentum and when Imran Tahir (4-29) removed Noor Ali Zadran (32) and Asghar Afghan (0) in the same over their hopes of building a defendable total were slim.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2-18) then bowled Mohammad Nabi (1) to leave Afghanistan's innings in tatters – having lost four wickets for a single run – and they were grateful for Rashid Khan's explosive 35 from 25 balls for leading them to a slightly more respectable score.

South Africa were set a revised target of 127 and their victory was never in doubt despite veteran opener Hashim Amla continuing to look scratchy for his 41 not out off, scored off 83 balls.

De Kock was more fluent, scoring at close to a run a ball until he fell to Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (1-29), leaving Phehlukwayo – moved up the order to speed things along – to hit the winning runs with a thunderous six and give the Proteas renewed hope of qualification for the semi-finals.

 

INTERRUPTIONS COSTLY FOR AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan's innings never got out of second gear but two spells of rain cost them any chance of settling against a much-improved Proteas attack.

Advertisement

That opener Noor Ali took 58 balls to amass his 32 demonstrated Afghanistan's struggles to alleviate the pressure and they did not clear the ropes at all despite Khan's lively cameo seeing them to three figures.


TAHIR COLLECTS CHEAP WICKETS

The oldest player in the tournament, Tahir recorded mediocre figures in his previous appearances at this World Cup, but the 40-year-old found the drop in quality provided by struggling Afghanistan useful for his leg-breaks.

A haul of four wickets doubles his tally at the 2019 tournament but, given the gulf in quality between the two sides, his typically exuberant celebrations, racing gleefully across the outfield, were perhaps needlessly over the top on this occasion.


AMLA STILL SEEKING FORM

Having scored only 25 runs across his three previous World Cup innings, Amla can be forgiven for taking his time at the crease in a chase that was at times painfully slow from South Africa.

But, although Amla successfully carried his bat, there were few signs to suggest the 36-year-old is coming into any sort of form and the Proteas will need more from one of their leading lights.

Advertisement
De Kock ends hundred wait as Proteas seal series win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 21: South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Match details, venue stats, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Five best tactical decisions in the first week
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can Quinton de Kock bat South Africa to an elusive title?
RELATED STORY
IND vs SA: Who has the better opening combination? | Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan vs Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan despite dismal collapse
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The Proteas search for redemption
RELATED STORY
Game more batting friendly only in IPL: de Kock
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 21 | Today
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 20 | Today
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us