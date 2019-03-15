×
Duminy to end ODI career after World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    15 Mar 2019, 20:32 IST
JPDuminy - cropped
South Africa's JP Duminy

South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy will end his one-day international career after the Cricket World Cup.

Duminy on Friday announced that the fifth and final match of the ODI series against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday will be his last on home soil.

The 34-year-old, who has played 193 matches for his country in the 50-over format, will still be available to feature in Twenty20 Internationals after the showpiece in England.

"The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I'd like to achieve in the future," he said.

"While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton.

"I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.

"I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my team mates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years."

Duminy has scored four ODI hundreds, 27 half-centuries and taken 68 wickets at an average of 45.08.

