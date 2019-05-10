Former Sri Lanka internationals Gunawardene and Zoysa hit with corruption charges

Former Sri Lanka internationals Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Zoysa was working as Sri Lanka's bowling coach when he was charged by the ICC with three breaches of the organisation's Anti-Corruption Code [ACU] and provisionally suspended with immediate effect last October.

The 40-year-old has now been charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code relating to the 2017 edition of the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.

Zoysa, Team Sri Lanka's bowling coach in the competition two years ago, has been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code, with his initial suspension also still in force.

He has been charged with breaching Article 2.1.1 - being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Zoysa also been charged with directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

In addition, he was deemed to have failed to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the code.

Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the code was the other charge Zoysa was hit with.

Gunawardene, who was been employed as head coach of Sri Lanka's A team and the Emerging Team, has also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code.

The 41-year-old was charged with directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Gunawardene was also deemed to have failed to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another participant.

The duo have two weeks to respond to the charges.