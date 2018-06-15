Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Afghanistan follow on after bowled for 109 on day 2

Associated Press
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 15:01 IST
38
AP Image

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Afghanistan was at risk of being bowled out twice in one day after making just 109 in its first innings in reply to India's 474 in their one-off test on Friday.

India enforced the follow on with a 365-run lead at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a session to go on day two.

Afghanistan was bowled out for the lowest test innings' total at the ground. The previous lowest was 112 by Australia in 2017.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-27 and took his test wickets tally to 315 and third on the all-time list of India bowlers, above Zaheer Khan with 311.

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took a pair each.

Test cricket's newest entrant was faced with an uphill task when its first innings in this format began post lunch. Mohammad Shahzad scored Afghanistan's first test runs, a streaky edge to third man for four.

Shahzad was run out on 14 shortly afterwards, beaten by a quick throw from Hardik Pandya at point.

The India pacers made short work of the top order. Umesh Yadav trapped Rahmat Shah on 14 and became the 22nd India bowler to take 100 test wickets.

Sharma bowled Javed Ahmadi (1) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (11), both batsmen beaten by raging in-swingers as Afghanistan fell to 35-4 in the 10th over.

The spinners came into effect then as Ashwin bowled skipper Asghar Stanikzai for 11 through the gate.

Mohammad Nabi top-scored with 24 off 44 balls and was the only batsman to cross 20. He also managed to led his team to 100, in the 28th over.

The last five wickets went for 59 runs, as Ashwin and Jadeja ran through the lower order in 16 overs.

Earlier, India completed its first innings from 347-6 overnight.

Ravichandran Ashwin (18) and Hardik Pandya (71) took their seventh-wicket partnership to 35 runs before Ashwin became pacer Yamin Ahmadzai's third dismissal.

Pandya scored his third test half-century off 83 balls. Overall, he faced 94 balls and hit 10 fours.

Ahmadzai took 3-51, and Wafadar and legspinner Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

