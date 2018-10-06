×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India skittle West Indies, enforce follow on in first test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    06 Oct 2018, 12:34 IST
AP Image

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets and the West Indies were bowled out for 181 runs in its first innings on day three of the first test, before India captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on and had the visitors 33-1 at lunch on Saturday, still 435 runs behind the hosts.

After India had scored 649-9d in their first innings, it ran through the West Indies batting lineup in 48 overs to set up an imposing 468-run lead and a likely victory in the first test of the two-match series.

Starting from overnight 94-6, West Indies showed a semblance of fight for the first time in this test as Roston Chase and Keemo Paul continued their seventh-wicket partnership from Friday evening and added 73 runs overall with some attacking batting.

Umesh Yadav (1-20) ended the resistance when he had Paul out for 47, fending off a bouncer in the 39th for a simple catch to mid-wicket.

The visitors' innings' unraveled quickly thereafter as Ashwin (4-37) ran through the tail. Chase, who compiled his 53 off 79 balls, and Sherman Lewis (0) fell in the space of four balls in the 44th over.

Devendra Bishoo (17 not out) threw his bat around to hit three fours, but was unable to delay the inevitable further with Shannon Gabriel stumped off Ashwin for one to end the innings.

Kohli had no hesitation in sending the visitors back in and Ashwin, taking the new ball, made another breakthrough in the penultimate over before lunch having Kraigg Brathwaite caught by teenage debutant Prithvi Shaw at short leg for 10.

At lunch, Kieran Powell was unbeaten on 21 with Shai Hope yet to score.

Associated Press
NEWS
History of Test series played between India and West...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Surprises that can happen in...
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers
RELATED STORY
Recalling when India failed to chase 120 against West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us