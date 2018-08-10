Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Injured Du Plessis taking no risks ahead of Australia tour

10 Aug 2018
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis may sit out South Africa's limited-overs fixtures against Zimbabwe due to the shoulder injury that cut short his tour of Sri Lanka.

The Proteas captain damaged his right shoulder attempting to take a catch during the third one-dayer of the series in Pallekele last Sunday.

The batsman will be absent for the final two games – as well as the one-off Twenty20 fixture - against Sri Lanka but has revealed he may not return in time to face Zimbabwe on home soil.

South Africa host their neighbours for a trio of one-day internationals - the first of which takes place in Kimberley on September 30 – and also a three-match Twenty20 series, but Du Plessis is determined to make sure he is fully fit for the tour of Australia that follows later in the year.

He said: "It's important to get the shoulder as strong as possible. Playing against Zimbabwe would be nice but an extra few weeks [of recovery] would be good.

"I was under pressure before the India series but I managed to get through it. No disrespect to Zimbabwe but there's a lot cricket still to be played. The long-term goal is the most important thing."

Quinton de Kock took over as skipper in the absence of Du Plessis, who arrived back in South Africa on Friday.

