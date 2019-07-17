Inzamam to step down as Pakistan selector

Departing Pakistan selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq will step down as Pakistan's chief selector when his contract expires at the end of the month, he has announced.

The former batting great took on the role in 2016 after quitting as Afghanistan coach, overseeing success in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

However, Inzamam has decided to move on following Pakistan's unsuccessful Cricket World Cup campaign, which saw them fall just short of the semi-finals.

"After more than three years as chair of the Pakistan men's selection committee, I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract," he told a news conference.

"With the ICC World Test Championship, due to get underway in September, the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, I believe it is the right time for the Pakistan Cricket Board to appoint a new chief selector who can bring new ideas and fresh thinking.

"I spoke to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and managing director Wasim Khan on Monday and conveyed my decision to them separately.

"I also thanked them for backing and supporting the selection committee since taking over the reins of Pakistan cricket.

"The Pakistan cricket team has come a long way since the departures of stalwarts like Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan in May 2017 and is now destined for improved results as the youngsters have grown in experience and stature.

"They are now ready to excel and perform consistently across the three formats."

As well as backing Pakistan to enjoy success in his absence, Inzamam also acknowledged he may have made mistakes during his time in charge.

"It has been a pleasure to see these players grow and make names for themselves in international cricket," he said.

"I will follow their progress with interest because I firmly believe these players have all the ingredients to take the Pakistan cricket team to greater heights.

"The team could have performed better during my time than the results reflect and I may have inadvertently overlooked some potentially deserving players, but I have always had the best interests of Pakistan cricket foremost in my heart.

"I hope the passionate Pakistan cricket fans will understand and can see this in my decisions."