IPL 2019: Three records that are most likely to be broken this season

Picture courtesy: iplt20.com

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is underway and it has lived up to all its expectations. From swashbuckling centuries to bowling figures as good as 6/12 and from super overs to last ball finishes, this season of the league has been one of the best so far.

IPL has been a platform where numerous records have been created that have not been broken across any league. Chris Gayle's 175 is a perfect example of that kind of a record and there are many more like that. However, there are a few records exclusive to the league and with increasingly better performances every year, there is hardly any record that doesn't get broken these days.

IPL 2019 has not seen a lot of records being broken. Gayle became the first player to cross 300 sixes but apart from that, there hasn't been many records broken this season. However, with few players performing exceptionally well this season, we can expect some records being shattered. Here are such records that are most likely to be surpassed this season.

#3 Most sixes by a player in one season: Chris Gayle (59)

Image courtesy: iplt20.com

There have been quite some questions raised this season as to whether this player is human or not and the way he has been playing this season, it would be quite safe to say that he isn't from this planet.

Even after 9 games, his strike rate is above 220 and his average is more than 75. He has been in tremendous form but what has separated him from other players is his 6 hitting capacity. He has parked almost every ball into the stands and the way he plays is beyond belief.

Andre Russell has already hit 39 sixes this season and is already past the 2018 number for most sixes by a single player. The current record for most sixes hit in a single season by a player is held by Chris Gayle when he hit a tremendous 59 sixes in 2012.

However, that record does not look safe anymore with the way Russell is playing. He has hit almost 5 sixes every match and he still has 5 innings to go even if KKR don't make it to the playoffs. Moreover, he is likely to be promoted up the order after the previous match which means that he will get to face more balls.

Russell just needs 21 more sixes to break the record and the way he has been performing, it might be no surprise if he breaks it with a match or more left.

